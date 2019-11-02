NFL Week 9 injuries: James Conner doubtful, Davante Adams questionable and more

The 49ers and Cardinals have already kicked off Week 9 in the NFL and now we're looking ahead to the main slate of games following San Francisco win on Thursday night. In that victorious effort, the Niners did see star tight end George Kittle get dinged up quite a bit.

He will, of course, be worth monitoring for the 49ers heading into next week, but there are plenty of other names throughout the league where injuries could limit or completely take them out of Week 9. Specifically, we're looking at the backfield situation in Pittsburgh with James Conner and Jaylen Samuels, along with important fantasy names like Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton, Browns pass catcher Odell Beckham Jr. and Packers star Davante Adams.

To find out more on those injuries and others like them, here's a complete rundown of the most newsworthy names on this week's injury report, which we'll update leading into Week 6:

Texans at Jaguars (+1.5)

The Texans will be without Will Fuller once again, but their offensive line has taken positive strides with both Tytus Howard and Laremy Tunsil. Howard was able to practice fully on both Thursday and Friday, while Tunsil was limited all week.

Westbrook has been able to play through his injuries before, but he did sit out the entire second half last week against the Jets, so he may have tweaked things a bit too much. If he were to miss Sunday's contest, Jacksonville would be down their No. 2 receiver. As for Hayden, he suffered his injury last week against the Jets and firmly appears to be a game-time decision.

Redskins at Bills (-9.5)

Redskins : QB Case Keenum (concussion), TE Vernon Davis (concussion), RB Chris Thompson (toe), S Montae Nicholson (ankle), S Deshazor Everett (ankle) OUT; DT Treyvon Hester (elbow) QUESTIONABLE

: QB Case Keenum (concussion), TE Vernon Davis (concussion), RB Chris Thompson (toe), S Montae Nicholson (ankle), S Deshazor Everett (ankle) OUT; DT Treyvon Hester (elbow) QUESTIONABLE Bills: LB Maurice Alexander (knee) OUT; S Kurt Coleman (hamstring), T Cody Ford (elbow), CB Levi Wallace (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

The big news out of Washington is that quarterback Case Keenum will be out for this contest, paving the way for rookie Dwayne Haskins to get his first career start. In limited playing time this season, Haskins has completed 54.5% of his passes for 140 yards and four interceptions. After not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday, running back Adrian Peterson (ankle) was able to participate fully in practice on Friday and carries no designation heading into this game.

Buffalo is at risk of being without starting right tackle Cody Ford on Sunday after he was limited all week in practice. If he doesn't play, the Bills could look to fifth-year veteran Ty Nsekhe to fill his shoes.

Titans at Panthers (-3.5)

For the Titans, they'll be without starting center Ben Jones this week, snapping his 88 straight games started streak. Jamil Dougles, who last started at center in 2015, will likely get the call up in place of Jones. With Walker out once again, backup tight end Jonnu Smith, who caught six passes for 78 yards and a touchdown last week, should see plenty of work in the passing game.

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said that while receiver Curtis Samuel sat out of practice on Friday, it was more precautionary and expects him to play on Sunday. He is more probable than questionable. Meanwhile, Cam Newton is out once again and his absence may continue as he is set to see a foot specialist.

Bears at Eagles (-4.5)

Tight end Trey Burton and receiver Taylor Gabriel were both limited on Friday, but carry no injury designation going into the weekend, so it appears like they'll be good to go for Week 9.

While he's listed as questionable, both Jackson and head coach Doug Pederson displayed optimism that the receiver could play on Sunday after missing every single game for the Eagles since Week 2. Meanwhile, running back Darren Sproles (quad) practiced fully on Friday and has no injury designation. Miles Sanders also practiced fully and is good to go.

Vikings at Chiefs (-1.5)

There appears to be some optimism surrounding Thielen possibly making his return to action on Sunday in Kansas City, but his questionable status makes him worth monitoring all the way until inactives come out. Head coach Mike Zimmer said on Friday that the team would likely put him through a pregame workout to see if he can go. If he doesn't suit up, Stefon Diggs will see plenty of work and fellow receiver Laquon Treadwell should see an uptick as well.

For the Chiefs, there appears to be some chance that Patrick Mahomes makes his return the field on Sunday with the Chiefs labeling him as questionable. He was a limited participant all week in practice and head coach Andy Reid played his cards close to the vest on Friday, declining to say whether Mahomes would play or not. On Saturday, the Chiefs activated Chad Henne off injured reserve and cut Kyle Shurmur. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs plan to sit Mahomes. However, it sounds like they won't make an official decision until he partakes in a workout before Sunday's game. So, his status is still up in the air. If Mahomes doesn't play, Matt Moore would start in his place with Henne, who is listed as questionable, presumably serving as their backup.

Jets at Dolphins (+3)

The Jets come into the contest pretty banged up, specifically on defense. They'll be without free agent prize C.J. Mosley once again and are also down their starting center in Ryan Kalil.

Miami was already down Xavien Howard after they placed their starting cornerback on IR this week and now the secondary is taking another blow. Howard's backup Ken Webster has already been ruled out of this game, so the Jets passing game could find some success through the air on Sunday.

Colts at Steelers (+1)

Hilton suffered his calf injury in practice on Wednesday and just couldn't get it healthy enough for him to play this weekend. In fact, head coach Frank Reich noted that it could be a three-week recovery, but no surgery. This will be Hilton's sixth game missed in his career. In those previous five contests, the Colts are 0-5.

With Snell out and Conner looking like he's a long-shot to play, Jaylen Samuels is the leading man in Pittsburgh and should be popular start throughout various fantasy contests.

Lions at Raiders (-2.5)

Lions : DB Tracy Walker (knee) OUT; DT Mike Daniels (foot) DOUBTFUL; RB Tra Carson (hamstring), OL Graham Glasgow (back), DT Damon Harrison Sr. (groin), CB Amani Oruwariye (knee), DT A'Shawn Robinson (ankle), CB Darius Slay (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

: DB Tracy Walker (knee) OUT; DT Mike Daniels (foot) DOUBTFUL; RB Tra Carson (hamstring), OL Graham Glasgow (back), DT Damon Harrison Sr. (groin), CB Amani Oruwariye (knee), DT A'Shawn Robinson (ankle), CB Darius Slay (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE Raiders: WR Dwayne Harris (foot), C Rodney Hudson (ankle), OL Andre James (ankle), DE Josh Mauro (groin), S Erik Harris (illness), DT P.J. Hall (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

Darius Slay was able to practice fully for the first time on Friday, so he's trending positively heading into this matchup. Meanwhile, running back Tra Carson was limited both Thursday and Friday.

The good news for Oakland is who is not on this injury list heading into Week 9. Starting offensive tackle Trent Brown (calf) was a full participant in practice all week and carries no designation. The same goes for rookie running back Josh Jacobs (shoulder) after he was limited all week.

Buccaneers at Seahawks (-5)

Buccaneers : TE O.J. Howard (hamstring) OUT; TE Cameron Brate (ribs) QUESTIONABLE

: TE O.J. Howard (hamstring) OUT; TE Cameron Brate (ribs) QUESTIONABLE Seahawks: S Lano Hill (elbow), DE Quinton Jefferson (oblique), S Quandre Diggs (hamstring) DOUBTFUL

Tampa Bay will be down at least one tight end against the Seahawks, ruling out O.J. Howard once again due to that hamstring injury. Fellow tight end Cameron Brate was a full participant in practice on Friday, so he's trending upward for the weekend's contest.

For the Seahawks, they may be down a number of complimentary pieces to their defense, specifically at safety. The team did claim Josh Gordon off waivers on Friday, but he'll be unavailable for this game as he gets up to speed with his new team.

Browns at Broncos (+3.5)

The good news for the Browns is that both Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. carry no injury status heading into this matchup after being limited all week in practice.

The biggest injury news out of Denver surrounds quarterback Joe Flacco, who was placed on injured reserve due to a neck injury. His season is now over, so the Broncos will be looking for new options under center. For Sunday's contest, that'll be the obligation of Brandon Allen. What makes matters even more difficult for Denver is that they'll once again be without starting tackle Ju'Wuan James. He was able to play last week after being out the previous six contests due to a knee injury.

Packers at Chargers (+3.5)

The Packers are keeping their fingers crossed for Davante Adams to make his return to the offense this weekend. He was a limited participant all week in practice and seemingly suffered no setbacks, so things are trending positively for the talented receiver.

The middle of Los Angeles' defensive line is pretty banged up with Broughton out, while Mebane and Jones are doubtful for this weekend. That could open the door for a strong rushing attack by Green Bay with Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams.

Patriots at Ravens (+3)

With the Patriots, James White popped up on the injury report on Friday after being limited in practice due to a toe injury. He's questionable for the contest as is fellow running back Rex Burkhead. If neither are able to suit up, that should open the door for more opportunities for Sony Michel in the backfield along with Brandon Bolden and rookie Damien Harris.

Rookie receiver Marquise Brown did not practice on Friday, but head coach John Harbaugh noted that he expects him to play Sunday outside of some "unforeseen" circumstances. His lack of participation on Friday appears to simply be the team managing him slowly.

Cowboys (-7) at Giants

Cowboys : LT Cameron Fleming (calf) OUT; LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck), CB Anthony Brown (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

: LT Cameron Fleming (calf) OUT; LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck), CB Anthony Brown (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE Giants: None

Both of these teams are remarkably healthy. Only one player between the two teams has been ruled out and that player, left tackle Cameron Fleming, is a backup. Keep an eye on the status of two Cowboys players: cornerback Anthony Brown and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. Both players were limited at practice on Saturday.

For the Giants, they only got good news on Saturday. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion), cornerback Corey Ballentine (concussion), and cornerback Grant Haley (knee) are all good to go for Monday night.