NFL schedule release videos have become almost as much of a storyline as the releases themselves. Organizations' social media and creative teams now put in hours upon hours creating meticulous productions. Last year alone, we got a hilarious and incredibly well-done anime schedule reveal from the Chargers and a full-on action mini-movie from the Rams. Talk about Hollywood.

What did the teams have in store for us this year? Here's every team's video, in alphabetical order.

The Cardinals went simple here with Kyler Murray and Marquise Brown tossing a football back and forth and the caption "wait for it..." -- a likely nod to the fans' wait until Murray returns from a knee injury.

The Falcons started their video collaborating with musical superstar and Georgia native Quavo before using a bevy of social media stars in a Tik Tok-esque reveal of each opponent.

When you have a player as electric as Lamar Jackson -- finally signed to the biggest deal in NFL history -- as narrator, what more do you need?

The Bills let their players live out their "dreams" for their release video. That includes Josh Allen as a paperboy.

As the tweet suggests, the Panthers put on a bunch of skits previewing every single opponent of their 2023 season. Even "the new guy," Bryce Young, gets in on the action.

The Bears served up their schedule with Justin Fields preparing some Chicago classics. Remember: no ketchup on hotdogs!

The Bengals' video features a week-by-week reveal with a variety of cell phone apps. The highlight here is easily Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval being filmed by new tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and saying he has "nothing else to add" about the matchup with the Chiefs after his trash talk last year backfired.

The Browns' mascot, Brownie, dominates Dawg Pound Wrestling in this one, even getting in a shot at Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

Several Cowboys players and even Jerry Jones' "audition" for Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan here.

Denver Broncos

Peyton Manning and plenty of members from the iconic comedy show "The Office" help put together the schedule... but things go a little awry.

The Lions go with hilarious AI voiceovers of head coach Dan Campbell and plenty of others while playing Madden.

The upbeat background music, the old-time graphics and some truly awful puns? It's all here in the Packers' schedule release.

The Texans host a block party featuring plenty of special guests and not featuring many opposing fans.

Defensive linemen DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart eat their way through the 2023 schedule in the longest schedule reveal video of the year.

The script for the 2023 season has leaked, and the Jaguars got their hands on it.

Kansas City Chiefs

The reigning champs deliver an app-inspired look at their 2023 opponents.

Jimmy Garoppolo, Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby all appear in the Raiders' reveal.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers go back to anime, and for good reason. These are always laugh-out-loud funny.

Los Angeles Rams

It's another Tik Tok-themed reveal, this time from the Rams.

The high-flying Dolphins take us to the movie theater for their schedule reveal.

We get a full tour of the Vikings' facility in this unique reveal.

Devin McCourty begins his retirement with a schedule reveal and bumps into plenty of former Patriots along the way.

Apparently the Saints got the script for how the 2023 season will go, too. Will theirs be right, or do the Jaguars have the real one?

Can a group of Giants solve an escape room within an hour? Find out for yourself above.

If you haven't seen this guy before, he looks at a picture and tries to find it on a map. He's incredibly successful. The Jets, though, give him one-tenth of a second to look at only half the image, and it's in black and white. And he still nails it. Now if only he can find Aaron Rodgers' darkness retreat.

The Eagles put together an adorable compilation of their players' puppies revealing their schedule. It certainly helps that Philadelphia drafted so many Bulldogs.

It's a schedule release video about how to make a schedule release video. Get it?!

Bay Area rapper Locksmith drops some bars for the 49ers' schedule.

Adorable. Simply adorable.

Tackle Tristan Wirfs and tight end Ko Kieft use AI to reveal their schedule, with very necessary explanation of the jokes.

Celebrities, players past and present and even Jeff Fisher are out to party in Nashville.

Later Thursday, the Titans dropped another schedule release video, though, that might just be the best of the best:

The Commanders went with Major Tuddy, revealed as the new mascot late last season, as the star of their schedule release video. Major Tuddy uses "the newest AI software, Chat DMV" to put things together last-minute.