Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval is having fun ahead of the Bengals' matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game rematch. The mayor declared Jan. 29 "They Gotta Play Us Day" in his city, but he also did some trash talking during the proclamation he posted on social media Friday.

In the video, Pureval poked fun at the Chiefs in a few different ways while standing at a very official looking podium. He opened up by referring to the Chiefs' home -- Arrowhead Stadium -- as "Burrowhead" to imply that Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow owns the place.

He then reminded Kansas City about last year's AFC Championship when Cincinnati "scored more points than the Chiefs, resulting in a Bengals victory and a Chiefs loss." The Bengals pulled off a 27-24 victory in overtime.

The third talking point mentioned Burrow once again, poking fun at the fact that Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes has yet to win against him.

"Whereas, Joseph Lee Burrow, who's 3-0 all time against Mahomes, has been asked by city officials to take a paternity test confirming whether or not he's his father," the mayor joked.

Pureval talked about how his team is on a "path of destiny" and will fight to overcome anyone who stands in between them and a Super Bowl trophy-- which the Bengals are hoping to win for the first time this year.

Before closing his proclamation, he pointed out that Kansas City -- which is in the state of Missouri -- is named after its neighboring state, "which is, you know, just kind of weird."

The AFC Championship game is set for Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS, and it's also available to stream on Paramount+. For everything you need to know about the matchup, click here.