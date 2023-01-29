Two NFL MVP finalists will meet in the 2023 AFC Championship Game as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Sunday's game on CBS and Paramount+ is a rematch of last year's AFC title game, which saw Cincinnati win 27-24 in overtime. Mahomes (41) and Burrow (35) ranked first and second, respectively, in passing touchdowns during the regular season. Mahomes is battling a high ankle sprain suffered last week but is fully expected to get the start on Sunday. You can watch the game on CBS and stream it on Paramount+.

How to watch Bengals vs. Chiefs

Bengals vs. Chiefs date: Sunday, Jan. 29

Bengals vs. Chiefs time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Chiefs TV channel: CBS

Championship round NFL picks for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Before tuning into Sunday's Cincinnati vs. Kansas City game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the AFC Championship and NFC Championship of the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 16-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Bengals vs. Chiefs, the model is backing the Under. These teams have played twice in the last calendar year, and both of those games went under the total. Each of Kansas City's last two games have also gone under, as have the past two road games for the Bengals. Also, the Under is a combined 7-0 between the teams when they've faced opponents averaging over 25 points per game, which is what both teams will see on Sunday.

The Bengals' offense is much more methodical than the one that powered the team to last year's Super Bowl. Cincinnati averaged 6.6 plays per TD drive a year ago, which was the fewest in the NFL, but the Bengals rank 15th this year with 7.9 plays per TD drive. Meanwhile, Kansas City's offense could only muster one touchdown across six drives following Mahomes injury last week. SportsLine's model has accounted for these factors, and it has the Under (47.5) hitting in over 50% of simulations.

