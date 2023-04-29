The Philadelphia Eagles have an affinity for star Georgia defensive players, and that's been on full display the past two years. After selecting defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean in the 2022 NFL Draft, the reigning NFC champions followed that up by selecting DT Jalen Carter (No. 9 overall) and LB Nolan Smith (No. 30 overall) in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday. Then, as the Day 3 festivities began on Saturday, the Eagles traded up the No. 105 overall pick in the fourth round to select defensive back Kelee Ringo.

Davis appeared in 13 games as a rookie, logging five starts and accumulating 18 tackles from his spot on the interior of the defensive line. He will now face a familiar competitor for playing time in Carter, who pushed Davis for reps in 2021 as the Bulldogs finished 14-1 and won the national title behind a defense that allowed just 10.2 points per game.

Carter and Davis ultimately rotated in and out, teaming up for the Bulldogs in 2021 to provide a one-two punch on the defensive interior that proved devastating for opposing offenses. Lining up behind them at linebacker for the Bulldogs were Smith and Dean. As a rookie, Dean appeared in 17 games mostly as a reserve and special teams player for the Eagles. Davis and Dean were two of a record 15 players selected from Georgia last season, including No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker.

Ringo appeared in 29 games throughout his career with Georgia, tallying 76 total tackles with four interceptions. He'll forever be remembered by Dawgs fans for his game-sealing pick six versus Alabama in the waning moments of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship that gave Georgia its first national championship in 40 years.

Carter would likely have been under consideration for the No. 1 overall pick if not for his entanglement in an off-field controversy as Carter pled guilty to reckless driving and racing in March. Police alleged Carter was in an SUV racing a vehicle containing Georgia player Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member. Willock and the staffer died in an accident that night after the Bulldogs had been celebrating their second consecutive national title.