NFL schedule release videos have become almost as much of a storyline as the releases themselves. Organizations' social media and creative teams now put in hours upon hours creating meticulous productions. Last year alone, we got a hilarious and incredibly well-done anime schedule reveal from the Chargers and a full-on action mini-movie from the Rams. Talk about Hollywood.
What did the teams have in store for us this year? Here's every team's video, in alphabetical order.
Arizona Cardinals
wait for it... pic.twitter.com/EUOQiADL3w— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 12, 2023
The Cardinals went simple here with Kyler Murray and Marquise Brown tossing a football back and forth and the caption "wait for it..." -- a likely nod to the fans' wait until Murray returns from a knee injury.
Atlanta Falcons
*sees @NFL Schedule is out*— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 12, 2023
*opens up TikTok*
https://t.co/RoSneTBTGv pic.twitter.com/J7GnU25AGA
The Falcons started their video collaborating with musical superstar and Georgia native Quavo before using a bevy of social media stars in a Tik Tok-esque reveal of each opponent.
Baltimore Ravens
"The journey begins now." @Lj_era8 @SeatGeek | 📺: NFL Net, NFL+ pic.twitter.com/CXRFZYs1Ka— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 12, 2023
When you have a player as electric as Lamar Jackson -- finally signed to the biggest deal in NFL history -- as narrator, what more do you need?
Buffalo Bills
Our 2023 schedule is making dreams come true.— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 12, 2023
📺: Schedule Release | 8PM on @NFLNetwork and @NFL+ pic.twitter.com/HYDf6tBXbD
The Bills let their players live out their "dreams" for their release video. That includes Josh Allen as a paperboy.
Carolina Panthers
That's showbiz baby 🎭 pic.twitter.com/ddga84X7BG— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 12, 2023
As the tweet suggests, the Panthers put on a bunch of skits previewing every single opponent of their 2023 season. Even "the new guy," Bryce Young, gets in on the action.
Chicago Bears
Schedule release? Yes, Chef. pic.twitter.com/y967k2402T— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 12, 2023
The Bears served up their schedule with Justin Fields preparing some Chicago classics. Remember: no ketchup on hotdogs!
Cincinnati Bengals
Screen time is up, schedule is out 📲— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 12, 2023
Here’s to everyone who got nothing done at work today pic.twitter.com/wJRbHgXVCn
The Bengals' video features a week-by-week reveal with a variety of cell phone apps. The highlight here is easily Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval being filmed by new tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and saying he has "nothing else to add" about the matchup with the Chiefs after his trash talk last year backfired.
Cleveland Browns
14 challengers enter, 1 elf remains— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 12, 2023
This is #DawgPound Wrestling pic.twitter.com/J3MQWLmCc9
The Browns' mascot, Brownie, dominates Dawg Pound Wrestling in this one, even getting in a shot at Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.
Dallas Cowboys
One man’s script is another man’s schedule.@Yellowstone 🤝 #DallasCowboys football.— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 12, 2023
Everybody wants to see what happens next season. 🤠🏈
Get @SeatGeek single-game 🎟️s now: https://t.co/XHlhWMoZAP pic.twitter.com/0ZXrtU8jVA
Several Cowboys players and even Jerry Jones' "audition" for Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan here.
Denver Broncos
✨ Let the party planning commence ✨— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 12, 2023
Conference room, five minutes.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲: 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 pic.twitter.com/zM7SaMSd08
Peyton Manning and plenty of members from the iconic comedy show "The Office" help put together the schedule... but things go a little awry.
Detroit Lions
Grab the sticks, it’s time to play! 🎮 🏈 @ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/1VsJ5XY83h— Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 12, 2023
The Lions go with hilarious AI voiceovers of head coach Dan Campbell and plenty of others while playing Madden.
Green Bay Packers
It's the 🔥hot🔥 new item everyone is talking about‼️— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 12, 2023
The 2023 #Packers schedule is here 📆: https://t.co/11LbDm9kMY
📺 𝘼𝙨 𝙨𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙤𝙣 𝙏𝙑! 📺 pic.twitter.com/pXQzgMP9ps
The upbeat background music, the old-time graphics and some truly awful puns? It's all here in the Packers' schedule release.
Houston Texans
H-Town, it's gonna be a party 🤘 pic.twitter.com/8fHAqUv7OU— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 12, 2023
The Texans host a block party featuring plenty of special guests and not featuring many opposing fans.
Indianapolis Colts
Bon Appétit. 🤌 pic.twitter.com/HZYbf9jScz— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 12, 2023
Defensive linemen DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart eat their way through the 2023 schedule in the longest schedule reveal video of the year.
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 Schedule Release— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 12, 2023
You can’t write this stuff... or can you?@Dream_Finders | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/UKDuwtpfBB
The script for the 2023 season has leaked, and the Jaguars got their hands on it.
Kansas City Chiefs
Hey @PatrickMahomes, have you seen the Chiefs 2023 schedule? pic.twitter.com/qtRVXKAz92— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 12, 2023
The reigning champs deliver an app-inspired look at their 2023 opponents.
Las Vegas Raiders
We got the dates! 📃 pic.twitter.com/74ub63oLJm— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 12, 2023
Jimmy Garoppolo, Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby all appear in the Raiders' reveal.
Los Angeles Chargers
should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime AGAIN?— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 12, 2023
yes yes yesyes
yesyes yes yes yes
yes yes yes yes yes
yes yesyes yes yes
yes yesye yes yes
yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/z7qyNGyWHp
The Chargers go back to anime, and for good reason. These are always laugh-out-loud funny.
Los Angeles Rams
A schedule release just For You. pic.twitter.com/T2C6SMlDdQ— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 12, 2023
It's another Tik Tok-themed reveal, this time from the Rams.
Miami Dolphins
Get your popcorn ready. 🍿— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 12, 2023
Introducing your 2023 Miami Dolphins schedule! pic.twitter.com/afSl4VYbpn
The high-flying Dolphins take us to the movie theater for their schedule reveal.
Minnesota Vikings
122 days until Week 1— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 12, 2023
Enjoy The Ride pic.twitter.com/UZgsYsbygF
We get a full tour of the Vikings' facility in this unique reveal.
New England Patriots
Welcome to the Patriots retirement house, @devinmccourty. pic.twitter.com/DKPmnDezWA— New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 12, 2023
Devin McCourty begins his retirement with a schedule reveal and bumps into plenty of former Patriots along the way.
New Orleans Saints
The Script is in... 👀#Saints | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/K8rBH5hu97— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 12, 2023
Apparently the Saints got the script for how the 2023 season will go, too. Will theirs be right, or do the Jaguars have the real one?
New York Giants
ESCAPE ROOM: Unlock the 2023 Schedule 👀 pic.twitter.com/gXbKuihLdR— New York Giants (@Giants) May 11, 2023
Can a group of Giants solve an escape room within an hour? Find out for yourself above.
New York Jets
we'll take it @georainbolt pic.twitter.com/oOaszXKzma— New York Jets (@nyjets) May 12, 2023
If you haven't seen this guy before, he looks at a picture and tries to find it on a map. He's incredibly successful. The Jets, though, give him one-tenth of a second to look at only half the image, and it's in black and white. And he still nails it. Now if only he can find Aaron Rodgers' darkness retreat.
Philadelphia Eagles
Team dog Reggie 🤝 Dawg Mentality@Ticketmaster | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/wKS4HkAYNP— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 12, 2023
The Eagles put together an adorable compilation of their players' puppies revealing their schedule. It certainly helps that Philadelphia drafted so many Bulldogs.
Pittsburgh Steelers
A schedule release video about making schedule release videos ft Zach Gentry. Enjoy.— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 12, 2023
📺: Schedule release coverage on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/qAl7RsOPvE
It's a schedule release video about how to make a schedule release video. Get it?!
San Francisco 49ers
Schedule on LOCK 🔒@dalocksmith | @Ticketmaster#FTTB pic.twitter.com/gPdAaKGhVB— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 12, 2023
Bay Area rapper Locksmith drops some bars for the 49ers' schedule.
Seattle Seahawks
It's here. Your 2023 schedule is up! 🗓— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 12, 2023
🎟 https://t.co/u2gjLhmZMn | @Delta pic.twitter.com/X81Gick4zS
No video, which is a bummer considering that Geno Smith knows how to deliver a mic-drop.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
We couldn’t decide how to release our 2023 schedule, so @TristanWirfs78 and @KoKieft asked AI.@Ticketmaster | #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/8CflVT9WFh— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 12, 2023
Tackle Tristan Wirfs and tight end Ko Kieft use AI to reveal their schedule, with very necessary explanation of the jokes.
Tennessee Titans
All our rowdy friends are at Robert's and ready for football! 👀— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023
Powered by @Shift4
📺: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ymAaKLU87L
Celebrities, players past and present and even Jeff Fisher are out to party in Nashville.
Washington Commanders
Introducing the newest AI software, ChatDMV— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 12, 2023
🎟 https://t.co/OVs7oTdPAu | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/gJEJB6bKnp
The Commanders went with Major Tuddy, revealed as the new mascot late last season, as the star of their schedule release video. Major Tuddy uses "the newest AI software, Chat DMV" to put things together last-minute.