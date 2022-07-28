Adidas will no longer be the NHL's official supplier of uniforms and apparel once their agreement expires following the 2023-24 season, according to ESPN's Grey Wyshynski. Wyshynski also reports that Adidas was the side that didn't express interest in renewing their contract to be the league's official apparel provider.

The league will begin the search for another uniform and apparel supplier before the Adidas deal runs its course.

"The NHL and Adidas look forward to continuing to work closely together over the next two years and to a smooth transition to the new authentic NHL uniform supplier, which will be announced by the NHL at the appropriate time," the NHL told ESPN in a statement.

Adidas has been the NHL's uniform and apparel supplier since the 2017-18 season when they replaced Reebok. Prior to that, Reebok had been the league's supplier since the 2005-06 campaign. However, Adidas was reportedly paying "at least double" the $35 million annually that Reebok was paying to be the NHL's apparel supplier, according to Wyshynski.

The NHL also has a long-term deal with Fanatics, who the league has had a partnership with since 2005. Fanatics has been an official manufacturer of NHL apparel and hats since the 2017-18 season.

As a result of the league's agreement with Adidas ending, NHL players that have signed endorsements deals with the apparel giant will see those agreements expire.