How to watch the 2018 NHL Entry Draft: Date, draft order, location, TV, streaming options

Here's everything you need to know to watch the 2018 NHL Draft in Dallas

Before John Tavares can test free agency and the Ottawa Senators can take trade offers for Erik Karlsson, the NHL will welcome a new batch of rookies onto the ice with this year's Entry Draft, and we've got you covered with everything you need to know to tune in.

A year after the Chicago Blackhawks' United Center played host to the draft, this year's selection event will be held down south with Andrei Svechnikov, Brady Tkachuk and Rasmus Dahlin among the top prospects set to be available.

Here are details on the date, time, location and viewing options for the 2018 NHL Entry Draft:

Where is it?

The 2018 draft will be held at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

When is it?

The 2018 draft will be held June 22-23.

Friday, June 22, will feature the first round of the draft, while Saturday, June 23, will feature rounds 2-7.

How to watch

TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (try for free), NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

First-round draft order

  1. Buffalo Sabres
  2. Carolina Hurricanes
  3. Montreal Canadiens
  4. Ottawa Senators
  5. Arizona Coyotes
  6. Detroit Red Wings
  7. Vancouver Canucks
  8. Chicago Blackhawks
  9. New York Rangers
  10. Edmonton Oilers
  11. New York Islanders
  12. New York Islanders (via Calgary Flames)
  13. Dallas Stars
  14. Philadelphia Flyers (via St. Louis Blues)
  15. Florida Panthers
  16. Colorado Avalanche
  17. New Jersey Devils
  18. Columbus Blue Jackets
  19. Philadelphia Flyers
  20. Los Angeles Kings
  21. San Jose Sharks
  22. Ottawa Senators (via Pittsburgh Penguins)
  23. Anaheim Ducks
  24. Minnesota Wild
  25. Toronto Maple Leafs
  26. New York Rangers (via Boston Bruins)
  27. Chicago Blackhawks (via Nashville Predators)
  28. New York Rangers (via Tampa Bay Lightning)
  29. St. Louis Blues (via Winnipeg Jets)
  30. Detroit Red Wings (via Vegas Golden Knights)
  31. Washington Capitals
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES