How to watch the 2018 NHL Entry Draft: Date, draft order, location, TV, streaming options
Here's everything you need to know to watch the 2018 NHL Draft in Dallas
Before John Tavares can test free agency and the Ottawa Senators can take trade offers for Erik Karlsson, the NHL will welcome a new batch of rookies onto the ice with this year's Entry Draft, and we've got you covered with everything you need to know to tune in.
A year after the Chicago Blackhawks' United Center played host to the draft, this year's selection event will be held down south with Andrei Svechnikov, Brady Tkachuk and Rasmus Dahlin among the top prospects set to be available.
Here are details on the date, time, location and viewing options for the 2018 NHL Entry Draft:
Where is it?
The 2018 draft will be held at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
When is it?
The 2018 draft will be held June 22-23.
Friday, June 22, will feature the first round of the draft, while Saturday, June 23, will feature rounds 2-7.
How to watch
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (try for free), NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
First-round draft order
- Buffalo Sabres
- Carolina Hurricanes
- Montreal Canadiens
- Ottawa Senators
- Arizona Coyotes
- Detroit Red Wings
- Vancouver Canucks
- Chicago Blackhawks
- New York Rangers
- Edmonton Oilers
- New York Islanders
- New York Islanders (via Calgary Flames)
- Dallas Stars
- Philadelphia Flyers (via St. Louis Blues)
- Florida Panthers
- Colorado Avalanche
- New Jersey Devils
- Columbus Blue Jackets
- Philadelphia Flyers
- Los Angeles Kings
- San Jose Sharks
- Ottawa Senators (via Pittsburgh Penguins)
- Anaheim Ducks
- Minnesota Wild
- Toronto Maple Leafs
- New York Rangers (via Boston Bruins)
- Chicago Blackhawks (via Nashville Predators)
- New York Rangers (via Tampa Bay Lightning)
- St. Louis Blues (via Winnipeg Jets)
- Detroit Red Wings (via Vegas Golden Knights)
- Washington Capitals
