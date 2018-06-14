How to watch the 2018 NHL Entry Draft: Date, draft order, location, TV, streaming options

Before John Tavares can test free agency and the Ottawa Senators can take trade offers for Erik Karlsson, the NHL will welcome a new batch of rookies onto the ice with this year's Entry Draft, and we've got you covered with everything you need to know to tune in.

A year after the Chicago Blackhawks' United Center played host to the draft, this year's selection event will be held down south with Andrei Svechnikov, Brady Tkachuk and Rasmus Dahlin among the top prospects set to be available.

Here are details on the date, time, location and viewing options for the 2018 NHL Entry Draft:

Where is it?

The 2018 draft will be held at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

When is it?

The 2018 draft will be held June 22-23.

Friday, June 22, will feature the first round of the draft, while Saturday, June 23, will feature rounds 2-7.

How to watch

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV (try for free), NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

First-round draft order