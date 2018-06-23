2018 NHL Draft tracker: Complete results from every round, first-round pick-by-pick analysis

Rasmus Dahlin, D: Obviously. Dahlin is considered a generational talent on the blue line and he was always going to go No. 1. He'll immediately step in and become a difference-maker for Buffalo, who desperately need an impact defenseman. | Story

Andrei Svechnikov, RW: Another no-brainer at No. 2. Svechnikov is the best forward prospect of the class thanks to his lethal offensive skill set. He's got flash in the offensive end, but he also plays a strong two-way game and -- at 6-foot-2 -- is a big body who can bring physicality and drive the net. | Story

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, C: It appears the Canadiens made their selection based on immediate need over best available player. Kotkaniemi is considered by many to be the best center in this class thanks to his two-way play-making ability. He's a smart, responsible player, but the No. 3 spot might be a little bit high for him.

Brady Tkachuk, LW: Tkachuk going at No. 4 is a bit generous, but he's a good player with a valuable combination of size and skill. He plays with a high motor, plenty of physicality, and is relentless on the puck. He's a solid 200-foot player.

Barrett Hayton, C: Hayton going in this spot is a major surprise. He's considered a good two-way prospect who has a lot of intangibles and can do a lot of things on the ice. However, there are some concerns about his goal-scoring ability and many scouts had him outside of the Top 10.

Filip Zadina, RW: Zadina is arguably the second-best goal scorer in this draft, so the Wings are pretty lucky to get him in this spot. The Czech winger is a dynamic offensive force with a deadly scoring touch. He's got great puck control and a phenomenal release on his shot. But he's also a two-way player with a high hockey IQ both on and off the puck.

Quinn Hughes, D: This is a great pick for Vancouver, who need an impact defenseman. Hughes is a bit undersized at 5-foot-10, but he's a great player. He's smart and skilled on both ends of the ice. He's got good speed, handles and puck-moving ability to help push play up ice, making him an exciting two-way threat.



Adam Boqvist, D: Bovqist is an exciting offensive-minded defenseman with the skill set of a forward. He's a great skater and can create plenty of opportunities for his teammates in the offensive end. He's got some work to do to develop his defensive game.



Vitali Kravtsov, RW: Kravtsov is a dynamic winger with fantastic scoring ability. The Russian brings a mix of speed, size, skill, and grit and he should be a decent offensive piece for the Rangers to add to their long-term rebuilding effort.



Evan Bouchard, D: I really like this pick for Edmonton. They address a need while also taking one of the best players on the board. Bouchard is has an all-around game on the blue line. He has excellent hockey IQ and situational awareness. He's a strong skater and dynamic two-way player that is almost as good at shutting down opportunities in his own end as he is at creating them at the other end.



Oliver Wahlstrom, RW: Wahlstrom is an explosive offensive force that has an incredible shot and could be a prolific goal-scorer in this league for years to come. He's an excellent skater and puck protector, but he's got to work on the defensive side of his game.

Noah Dobson, D: The Islanders get really good value here. Dobson is a big, strong two-way player that projects to be a reliable and productive presence on the blue line. He's got a big shot that could make him a power-play force. He's smart, has good defensive awareness and can play in all situations.



Ty Dellandrea, C: Well, this is surprising. Dallas clearly liked Dellandrea, who is a solid two-way hockey player that brings intangibles and leadership, but this is a generous spot for him. Dellandrea was ranked outside of the top 20 by just about everyone.

Joel Farabee, LW: Farabee is a 200-foot player that brings skill, smarts and instincts to the wing. He's a good skater with nice finishing ability. He'll need to get stronger, but he's got potential to be a very good all-around player.



Grigori Denisenko, LW: Denisenko is a great skater with the ability to make plays and snipe. He's not the biggest winger -- he's only 5-foot-11-but he plays hard and is a goal scorer with an edge. He's got plenty of highlight potential.



Martin Kaut, RW: The Czech winger has size at 6-foot-2 and brings a very quick shot and good passing ability. He's probably not a superstar, but he can be a valuable complementary piece offensively.



Ty Smith, D: Smith is a prospect that the Devils hope will help their defensive corps down the road. He's a smart, sound player with great skating ability, and he's got good defensive instincts. He'll have to develop his offensive game a bit more to become a legitimate two-way threat.

Liam Foudy, C: This seems to be a little bit of a reach by Columbus at No. 18, but Foudy is one of the fastest skaters in the draft. He's also one of most athletic players in the class, as his mother was an Olympic sprinter and his dad a CFL player. The Blue Jackets are banking on his ability to harness that raw athleticism and develop his two-way game a bit more.

Jay O'Brien, C: O'Brien was considered a bubble first-rounder but he goes inside the top 20 to the Flyers, who clearly saw something they liked. The American playmaker has a pretty offensive skill set down the middle, and he'll hope to develop further at Providence College.



Rasmus Kupari, C: He's a smart, two-way winger that's probably better in his own end than he is in the opponent's. He's a good skater and has speed, but he's not an overly dangerous offensive player. Ultimately, he could end up turning into a valuable depth piece on an NHL roster.



Ryan Merkley, D: Merkley is a guy who probably would've went a lot higher if it weren't for character concerns. He's a guy whose attitude and gamesmanship has dragged down his stock, but it's a high risk, high reward sort of pick from San Jose. He's on the smaller side at 5-foot-11 but is a dynamic offensive defenseman who's dangerous with the puck on his stick. He'll need to work on his defensive capabilities.



K'Andre Miller, D: Miller has size at 6-foot-4 and is a great athlete. He's very quick and strong, but he's a pretty raw talent at this point. He's only two years removed from converting from forward to defenseman, but if he can develop his game in college this could be a really good pick by the Rangers, who traded up to pick the American. He's got a high ceiling.

Isac Lundestrom, C: This a safe, solid pick by the Ducks. Lundestrom is a powerful, smart center who can do a lot of things right. He may not be the most explosive or exciting talent in the class, but he brings a complete game and the potential to be a front-end impact player.

Filip Johansson, D: This is an off-the-board pick by Minnesota. Johansson was projected to be a second-rounder and there's not much about his game that really jumps off the page, but he could turn into a serviceable defenseman. Still, seems like a reach here and there were players with more upside still on the board.

Dominik Bokk, RW: This is a good value pick for St. Louis, who traded with Toronto to get into the spot. Bokk is a German winger with high-end offensive ability, including quick hands, good vision and a shot capable of finding small openings. He's a guy who is very capable of roasting a defender one-on-one.

Jacob Bernard-Docker, D: Another surprising off-the-board pick here. Bernard-Docker isn't the most exciting pick and he wasn't projected to be a first-rounder, but he's a smart, solid player who can be a top-four defenseman one day.



Nicolas Beaudin, D: The Blackhawks take their second defenseman in the first round with Beaudin, who is a promising prospect who can do a lot of things right. He's a bit undersized but very mobile. He's smart, skilled and speedy and has a good understanding of the game.

Nils Lundkvist, D: Lundkvist is a puck-moving defenseman who has an ability to join the rush and do some damage. He's got very good skating ability and can pass well. He doesn't have the flashiest game, but he's got a solid two-way game that can provide a lot of value.



Rasmus Sandin, D: The Leafs traded down and still managed to get their guy. Sandin will bring some needed defensive depth to the organization. He has good speed, mobility and IQ, making him a player who should fit in well with what Toronto is trying to build.

Joe Veleno, C: Veleno is a guy who had the most surprising fall on draft day, for whatever reason. He's a very good skater with skill, but he's also not afraid to show some grit and make plays in the busy areas. He's a smart, talented playmaker who is strong in all three zones and is viewed as a leader that makes the guys around him better.

