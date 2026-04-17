The NHL regular season is over, but the journey is only beginning for the 16 teams that remain standing. The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs are here, and the first round should provide some fireworks.

Two of the three best teams in the Western Conference will meet as the Dallas Stars face off against the Minnesota Wild. Both teams have legitimate Stanley Cup aspirations, and neither one of them wants to bow out in the first round. The same could be said for the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens, Atlantic Division foes that both reached 106 points in the standings.

An old rivalry will be reignited in Pennsylvania as the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers meet in the postseason for the first time since 2018. Sidney Crosby is eyeing another deep playoff run with longtime teammates and Pittsburgh legends Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang.

Playoff hockey will also be in Salt Lake City for the first time as the Utah Mammoth get set to face the Vegas Golden Knights. Clayton Keller leads an ascendant Mammoth squad against Jack Eichel and the battle-tested Golden Knights. This one should be worth the price of admission.

For the complete first-round schedule -- as well as updates on results and broadcast info -- follow along right here at CBS Sports.

All times Eastern.

Round 1

(1) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (WC2) Ottawa Senators

Game 1: Saturday, April 18 | at CAR | 3 p.m. | ESPN

Game 2: Monday, April 20 | at CAR | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 3: Thursday, April 23 | at OTT | 7:30 p.m. | TBS

Game 4: Saturday, April 25 | at OTT | 3 p.m. | TBS/truTV

*Game 5: Monday, April 27 | at CAR | TBD | TBD

*Game 6: Thursday, April 30 | at OTT | TBD | TBD

*Game 7: Saturday, May 2 | at CAR | TBD | TBD

(2) Pittsburgh Penguins vs. (3) Philadelphia Flyers

Game 1: Saturday, April 18 | at PIT | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Game 2: Monday, April 20 | at PIT | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Game 3: Wednesday, April 22 | at PHI | 7 p.m. | TNT

Game 4: Saturday, April 25 | at PHI | 8 p.m. | TBS/truTV

*Game 5: Monday, April 27 | at PIT | TBD | TBD

*Game 6: Wednesday, April 29 | at PHI | TBD | TBD

*Game 7: Saturday, May 2 | at PIT | TBD | TBD

(1) Buffalo Sabres vs. (WC1) Boston Bruins

Game 1: Sunday April 19 | at BUF | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Game 2: Tuesday, April 21 | at BUF | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Game 3: Thursday, April 23 | at BOS | 7 p.m. | TNT

Game 4: Sunday, April 26 | at BOS | 2 p.m. | TNT

*Game 5: Tuesday, April 28 | at BUF | TBD | TBD

*Game 6: Friday, May 1 | at BOS | TBD | TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, May 3 | at BUF | TBD | TBD

(2) Tampa Bay Lightning vs. (3) Montreal Canadiens

Game 1: Sunday, April 19 | at TB | 5:45 p.m. | TNT

Game 2: Tuesday, April 21 | at TB | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 3: Friday, April 24 | at MTL | 7 p.m. | TNT

Game 4: Sunday, April 26 | at MTL | 7 p.m. | ESPN

*Game 5: Wednesday, April 29 | at TB | TBD | TBD

*Game 6: Friday, May 1 | at MTL | TBD | TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, May 3 | at TB | TBD | TBD

Western Conference

(1) Colorado Avalanche vs. (WC2) Los Angeles Kings

Game 1: Sunday, April 19 | at COL | 3 p.m. | TNT

Game 2: Tuesday, April 21 | at COL | 10 p.m. | ESPN

Game 3: Thursday, April 23 | at LA | 10 p.m. | TNT

Game 4: Sunday, April 26 | at LA | 4:30 p.m. | TNT

*Game 5: Wednesday, April 29 | at COL | TBD | TBD

*Game 6: Friday, May 1 | at LA | TBD | TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, May 3 | at COL | TBD | TBD

(2) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Minnesota Wild

Game 1: Saturday, April 18 | at DAL | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN

Game 2: Monday, April 20 | at DAL | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN

Game 3: Wednesday, April 22 | at MIN | 9:30 p.m. | TNT

Game 4: Saturday, April 25 | at MIN | 5:30 p.m. | TBS/truTV

*Game 5: Tuesday, April 28 | at DAL | TBD | TBD

*Game 6: Thursday, April 30 | at MIN | TBD | TBD

*Game 7: Saturday, May 2 | at DAL | TBD | TBD

(1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Utah Mammoth

Game 1: Sunday, April 19 | at VGK | 10 p.m. | ESPN

Game 2: Tuesday, April 21 | at VGK | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 3: Friday, April 24 | at UTA | 9:30 p.m. | TBS

Game 4: Monday, April 27 | at UTA | TBD | ESPN

*Game 5: Wednesday, April 29 | at VGK | TBD | TBD

*Game 6: Friday, May 1 | at UTA | TBD | TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, May 3 | at VGK | TBD | TBD

(2) Edmonton Oilers vs. (3) Anaheim Ducks

Game 1: Monday, April 20 | at EDM | 10 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 2: Wednesday, April 22 | at EDM | 9:30 p.m. | TBS

Game 3: Friday, April 24 | at ANA | 10 p.m. | TNT

Game 4: Sunday, April 26 | at ANA | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN

*Game 5: Tuesday, April 28 | at EDM | TBD | TBD

*Game 6: Thursday, April 30 | at ANA | TBD | TBD

*Game 7: Saturday, May 2 | at EDM | TBD | TBD

*if necessary