NHL All-Star Game 2019: Rosters, schedule and what you need to know about the teams and the format in San Jose
The winning All-Star team will be splitting a $1 million cash prize
The 2019 NHL All-Star Game will take place on Saturday night at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. As has been the case over the past three years, the All-Star Game will be played in the format of a 3-on-3 tournament, with each of the four league divisions having their own team. The Metropolitan and Atlantic Division will play a 20-minute game, followed by a 20-minute game between the Central and Pacific Divisions. It all starts Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. ET, which you can stream on fuboTV (Try for free). The winners of those two games will meet in a championship game (also 20 minutes) with the winning team splitting a $1 million cash prize.
Let's take a look at the rosters
2019 NHL All-Star Game Rosters
Atlantic Division
- Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres
- Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
- David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins
- Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning
- John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Jeff Skinner, Buffalo Sabres
- Thomas Chabot, Ottawa Senators
- Keith Yandle, Florida Panthers
- Jimmy Howard, Detroit Red Wings
- Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning
Metropolitan Division
- Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes
- Cam Atkinson, Columbus Blue Jackets
- Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders
- Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
- Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers
- Kyle Palmieri, New Jersey Devils
- John Carlson, Washington Capitals
- Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets
- Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins
- Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals
- Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers
Central Division
- Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
- Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
- Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis Blues
- Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche
- Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets
- Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets
- Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche
- Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars
- Roman Josi, Nashville Predators
- Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota Wild
- Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators
Pacific Division
- Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames
- Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes
- Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
- Joe Pavelski, San Jose Sharks
- Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
- Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers
- Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks
- Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings
- Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks
- Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights
- John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks
2019 NHL All-Star Game schedule
The Central will square off against the Pacific to kick off Saturday's 3-on-3 festivities at 8:15 p.m. ET, followed by the Metropolitan vs. the Atlantic at 9:15 p.m. ET. The winner of the two, 20-minute exhibition games will meet in the final at 10:15 p.m. ET, and the winner of that will be crowned the champions.
