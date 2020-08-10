Watch Now: Frozen Forecast: All On The Line Wager ( 2:20 )

The NHL season returned on Aug. 1 after a four-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The return-to-play plan took many versions, planning and agreements from all parties, but two weeks in, their work has been successful so far.

Two weeks into Phase 4, which included 24 teams competing in round-robin and qualifying series to determine the 16 teams moving on to the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the seeding of the teams, the league is seeing success on the safety side, reporting no positive results in the 7,245 tests administered.

The league released a statement from their public relations department, reading:

"The NHL completed the second week of its Phase 4 Return to Play with no positive test results for COVID-19 among the 7,245 tests administered. Testing was administered on a daily basis to all members of the Clubs' 52-member traveling parties, including Players, during the period from August 2 through August 8. The NHL will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 testing results. The League will not be providing information on the identity of any individuals of Clubs."

The league currently has two hub cities to eliminate travel and exposure to the coronavirus. Both hub cities are in Canada, with the Eastern Conference playing in Toronto and the Western Conference playing in Edmonton.

The games are being played without fans, for the safety of the players, coaches and the general public.