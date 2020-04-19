NHL legend Wayne Gretzky on a 2019-20 season return: 'I think it's going to happen'
The NHL's all-time leading scorer told the AP he believes the league could resume as early as June
The 2019-20 NHL season is in limbo after it paused play last month to contain the spread of COVID-19, but the league's preeminent figure anticipates a return as opposed to cancellation. Wayne Gretzky, the NHL's all-time leading scorer, told the Associated Press he's confident hockey will return by the summer.
"I really believe somehow, someway, that the leadership in this country and in Canada, that we're going to figure this out," Gretzky told the AP on Sunday. "And I really believe that we'll see hockey and some sort of other sports in June, July and August, albeit in a different way, but I really see it coming to fruition. I think it's going to happen."
The NHL needs to clear multiple hurdles for Gretzky's plan to be fully realized. They would likely need to find a neutral-site venue suitable for players, coaches, team personnel, hotel employees and more to safely quarantine and receive periodical medical testing. Before that, international players would need clearance to enter North America from their respective countries, and both the United States and Canada – including their local and state governments – would have to accept the risk of their entry.
Many variables need to align in the NHL's favor for the 2019-20 season to resume, some more realistic than others – even if it's only for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. But Gretzky, the man who coined the phrase "you miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take," sees the league taking that advice and returning despite the odds.
"Maybe I'm wrong," he said. "Maybe I'm too optimistic. I think I'm not. I hope that that's a good sign for everyone that we're moving on in life, in business, in sports. I really see in the next couple months something good happening."
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NHL still mulling neutral-site options
North Dakota and New Hampshire are neutral-site options but the league faces legal questions...
-
Byfuglien, Jets agree to void contract
Now it's a question of whether the 35-year-old will retire
-
Hockey stick from 1800s valued at $3.5M
The piece of wood is believed to be the oldest hockey stick in the world
-
Ovechkin, Gretzky to do battle in NHL 20
Two of the NHL's all-time greats will do battle in the virtual world
-
Can Ovechkin beat Gretzky's goal record?
The all-time goals record no longer seems unbreakable
-
NHL Playoffs Sim: Bruins runner-up again
While the NHL season in on hold, we got our playoff hockey fix via NHL 20
-
NHL trade deadline takeaways
We have all the latest updates and rumors from around the league as the trade deadline approaches
-
NHL All-Star Game live updates, highlights
Matthew Tkachuk's 6 points help set the tone for the Pacific in his hometown