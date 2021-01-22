It's a struggle that all hockey fans know: Every year, the temptation to overreact early in the season is there. In each of the last two seasons, the Buffalo Sabres were Stanley Cup contenders in October. The Dallas Stars lost eight of their first nine games last season and then went on to win the West.

This year, we once again find ourselves fighting the urge to crown a champ or throw a team in the trash after one week of play. Except this time, there are some weird circumstances that make it even harder to get a read on the early sample sizes: All these teams didn't play a single preseason game, and every game means a little bit more with the shortened schedule.

This is all to say that, with my first edition of NHL Power Rankings this season, nobody still has any real clue about what's going on yet. Hockey is a stupid, unpredictable sport that makes it virtually impossible to learn anything substantial after just a few games. So, with that in mind, all we can do is take our preconceived notions about all these teams and factor in what little we've seen on the ice so far.

And then, of course, overreact with the fire of a thousand suns, because we're hockey fans and that's what we do.