NHL Power Rankings: Lightning lead top contenders who got better at trade deadline

Trades, trades and more trades dominated the headlines around the NHL entering the new week. As teams allow new faces to settle in and prepare for the playoff push, however, there's still quite a bit of familiarity atop the league's standings. That's what happens when you've been skating through the winter season with more than one contender that warrants No. 1 consideration. There has simply been a handful of elite postseason candidates -- Presidents' Trophy material or not -- hovering near the top of each conference for months now.

That's what brings us to this post-trade deadline edition of NHL Power Rankings.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, long the darlings of the 2017-18 regular season, are back on top after their third straight win, which reaffirmed their goal differential (plus-56) as the absolute best in hockey. And their sexy move for a couple more ex-New York Rangers stars only makes them a stronger Stanley Cup contender going forward.

Still, none of the three or four clubs that sit directly behind them are even remotely far behind. In Vegas, you've got a Golden Knights team that simply does not lose at home. In Nashville, you've got a Predators unit that's hitting its stride with an ageless goalie shutting people out, not to mention a new depth piece after its Ryan Hartman deal with the Chicago Blackhawks. In Boston, where the Bruins just landed Rick Nash in a blockbuster, you've got yet another viable Stanley Cup prospect. And in Winnipeg, where the Jets are neck and neck with the Toronto Maple Leafs as the league's top young squad, Paul Stastny is suddenly part of a serious push for the postseason.

Don't you worry about sorting everything out, though. We've done that -- or at least tried to -- right here: