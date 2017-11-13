NHL Power Rankings: Rangers fly up the board as Bruins, Blackhawks struggle

New York has reclaimed the spotlight in the NHL, and that's not necessarily a bad thing for a league whose defending Stanley Cup champions can't seem to figure out how to piece two wins together.

The rise of the Big Apple hasn't just come for one team, either. It has come for two -- the same number of wins the Pittsburgh Penguins have compiled since the start of November. The Islanders, despite their daunting market concerns and even more daunting outlook on a contract for standout center John Tavares, are scoring at a clip similar to that of the division-leading New Jersey Devils. And the Rangers, damaged and disorganized goods at the start of the 2017-18 campaign, suddenly look like the NHL's team to beat with six consecutive victories and long-anticipated offensive prowess to fuel them.

Things aren't so hot across the league, of course, especially when it comes to the Boston Bruins. A 6-6-4 record through 16 games doesn't even sound as bad as it is, but three straight losses for the Atlantic Division boys have epitomized this heartbreaking -- or, better yet, embarrassing -- start to the season. There isn't quite as much panic with the Chicago Blackhawks, but that's another big-name club that took a dive in this week's edition of our NHL Power Rankings: