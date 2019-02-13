NHL Power Rankings: Sharks gain on Lightning for top spot; Blues soar back into playoff contention

We're not saying anyone other than the Tampa Bay Lightning is the clear-cut front-runner for a 2018-19 Stanley Cup run, but we are saying that the San Jose Sharks are gaining on them.

Tampa is an absolute powerhouse, yes. (Insert your favorite additional praise about the Lightning steamrolling the rest of the NHL this season.) But if any team deserves your attention now that we're halfway through February and pressing on toward the postseason, it's the Sharks. The Calgary Flames and New York Islanders may be the most surprising of the league's top contenders at this point, and they both deserve every ounce of credit they get, but the Sharks have been on our radars since before October. And now they're rounding into form all over the ice -- a true threat for anyone with sights set on the Cup.

Between Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson, we know the Sharks had the big names. But with Evander Kane back on fire and Karlsson regaining health, the only thing that's keeping us from truly considering a swap at No. 1 in our NHL Power Rankings is the fact Martin Jones isn't having his best season in the net. This is an All-Star goalie we're talking about, of course, so there's still time for improvement. But even with questions there (until the deadline, perhaps?), it's hard not to fall in love with what's coming out of San Jose.

Elsewhere in our rankings, the St. Louis Blues suddenly look like playoff material thanks to rookie Jordan Binnington's success in goal, the Columbus Blue Jackets are on the brink of a make-or-break deadline and the Chicago Blackhawks are farther removed from the NHL cellar thanks to a big winning streak: