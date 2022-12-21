1 Bruins Stanley Cup | What do you get for a team that has it all? The Bruins have no apparent weaknesses, and they have been atop the power rankings for weeks now. Boston just needs to hope for more of the same this holiday season, and if that happens, a Stanley Cup could be on the horizon. -- 25-4-2

2 Lightning More jewelry | The Lighting are an awfully ungrateful bunch. They've won two Stanley Cup rings in the last three seasons and still seem to want more. Most franchises would be happy with one, but Tampa Bay is on a mission to make it three championships in four years. The team is making the most of its championship window. 2 20-10-1

3 Hurricanes Max Pacioretty | Considering how long ago the trade occurred, as well as the fact that the Hurricanes are playing so well, it can be easy to forget that they acquired Pacioretty in the offseason. One Pacioretty returns from his Achilles injury, which will be around the All-Star break, this Carolina lineup will look very scary. 2 20-6-6

4 Wild Top-six forward | The Wild have caught fire lately, and a lot of that has to do with Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello heating up as well. If there is one thing that could put Minnesota over the top as a contender to win the Western Conference, adding another scoring threat at forward could do it. 6 18-11-2

5 Maple Leafs Four wins | To be more specific, these need to be of the postseason variety. As has been the case in the last two seasons, the Maple Leafs look like one of the NHL's best teams in the regular season. However, this team will ultimately be judged on what it does in the playoffs. If Toronto can just win a round, maybe it is able to go on a deep run with that weight off its shoulders. 3 20-7-6

6 Rangers Patrick Kane | The Rangers have finally gotten hot after an inconsistent start to the season, and that may make general manager Chris Drury more inclined to be aggressive ahead of the NHL trade deadline. The Rangers have been a rumored destination for Patrick Kane, and that move would reunite him with former Blackhawks linemate Artemi Panarin. 5 18-11-5

7 Penguins One more run | Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang are all still playing well, but they are getting into the twilight of their careers. That trio has delivered three Stanley Cups to Pittsburgh, and the team would like to make at least one more run with those three at the helm. Based on how things have gone in the first half of the season, the Penguins will be a force to be reckoned with in the postseason. 1 19-9-4

8 Stars Overtime wins | The Stars are in first place in the Central Division, but they could have some more breathing room with any success beyond regulation. Dallas is 2-6 in games that have gone beyond regulation, which is a little surprising because you'd think the team has an advantage with Miro Heiskanen, Roope Hintz, and Jason Robertson on the ice in three-on-three. 1 19-8-6

9 Devils Mojo | For much of this season, the Devils were the hottest team in the league. However, they have now lost six games in a row and have only gotten one point in that stretch. Since the start of December, New Jersey ranks 30th in shooting percentage (7.29%) and 28th in save percentage (87.55%). 6 21-9-2

10 Jets Top-four defenseman | The Jets have slowly but surely improved under first-year head coach Rick Bowness, but their blue line could still use an impact addition if they are going to make some noise in the playoffs. Josh Morrissey is putting up big numbers this year, but he could use some more help. 3 21-10-1

11 Capitals History | In the short-term, the Capitals hope Alex Ovechkin can catch and pass the legendary Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time goals list. In the long-term, owner Ted Leonsis has already stated that he will do whatever it takes to make sure Ovechkin passes Gretzky to become the leading goal-scorer in NHL history. 5 17-13-4

12 Avalanche Nathan MacKinnon | I don't think anyone is really all that worried about the Avalanche's playoff chances, but it's clear the team is nowhere near the same without MacKinnon in the mix. Once MacKinnon returns from his upper-body injury, Colorado may be able to assert itself in a Central Division that lacks a truly dominant team. 1 17-11-2

13 Golden Knights Hot streak | The Golden Knights won nine straight games earlier this season, but they have been stuck in neutral ever since. Vegas hasn't won more than two consecutive games since that nine-game winning streak ended on Nov. 12. Luckily for the Golden Knights, the rest of the Pacific Division has been just as inconsistent. 5 22-11-1

14 Kraken Great goaltending | Frankly, the Kraken would be okay with average goaltending, but this is a Christmas wish list. Why not shoot for the stars? If Seattle can finally start getting some big saves, this team would be sitting atop the Pacific Division. 2 18-10-3

15 Kings Saves | On the whole, the Kings have been better than their record would indicate. However, their goaltending has been brutal. Regardless of who has been in net for Los Angeles, they have had trouble keeping the puck out of the net. The Kings' team save percentage of 87.88% is the lowest in the NHL, and the goaltender position is holding them back. 6 18-12-5

16 Sabres Playoff spot | The Sabres have won seven of their last 10 games, and a playoff spot is now within sight. Buffalo hasn't been to the NHL playoffs since the 2010-11 season, and the fan base is starving for a taste of postseason action. It's still a long shot, but the Sabres might actually be playing meaningful hockey in March and April. 9 16-14-2

17 Senators Deadpool | The Senators have begun the process of selling the franchise, and Ryan Reynolds is reportedly interested in being part of a group that purchases the team. Not only would it be cool for a team to be owned by Van Wilder, but it might also signal a new era for a Senators franchise ready to take the next step. 5 14-16-2

18 Oilers Depth | Few teams are as top heavy as the Oilers, but they can generally get away with it because Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are physical freaks on skates. Having said that, it will likely take more for the Oilers to win their first Stanley Cup since 1990. Ken Holland needs to find someone who can take some of the heat off McDavid and Draisaitl. 3 17-14-2

19 Panthers Cap space | The Panthers are very much in win-now mode, but the team has sputtered toward the Christmas break. Matthew Tkachuk has been great in his first season with the team, but the loss of MacKenzie Weegar has been felt on the blue line. Florida would probably like to make a splashy move on the trade market, but that will prove tough with no cap space. Sergei Bobrovsky getting paid $10 million for below-average results doesn't help. -- 15-14-4

20 Blues Consistency | The Blues have essentially been riding Space Mountain this year. They have winning streaks of three, seven, and four games. They also have losing streaks of eight and four games. This team can go from red hot to ice cold in the blink of an eye. For the sake of Craig Berube's blood pressure, they could use some more consistency in the rest of the way. 6 16-16-1

21 Flames Results | After an offseason of upheaval, the Flames took some big swings on the trade market and in free agency. Coming into opening night, Calgary looked like one of the best teams in the Western Conference, but that has not come to fruition so far. A combination of poor goaltending and down years from some of the team's best players has left the Flames fighting for a playoff spot. 4 15-12-6

22 Islanders Elite finisher | For the last couple of years, the Islanders have tried to acquire a high-end scorer, but they haven't had any luck. It's easy to see why the Isles have been so adamant about adding another elite forward. Mat Barzal is great, but he is more of a distributor than a finisher. The Islanders have been slipping in the standings, and they could use some more consistent scoring. 8 18-13-2

23 Canucks Clarity | The Canucks had hopes, misguided as they may have been, about making the playoffs this season. After a brutal start to the season put a dent in those postseason chances, Vancouver is looking for some direction. There have already been rumors that the team might be looking at starting an overdue rebuild. 5 13-15-3

24 Canadiens Power play goals | The Canadiens have been a feisty team in their first full season under head coach Martin St. Louis, but they could be even feistier if they figure out how to capitalize on their man advantages. Montreal has scored on just 13.7% of its power plays this season, which is easily the lowest mark in the league. 1 15-15-2

25 Predators Offense | When it comes to preventing goals (both expected and actual), the Predators have been decent. However, their inability to generate anything on offense has cost them more than a few wins. Goaltender Juuse Saros has played very well recently, but it has been for naught because Nashville has been allergic to dangerous scoring chances. 1 13-13-4

26 Red Wings Sophomore surges | After tremendous rookie seasons in 2021-22, Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond are both enduring sophomore slumps. The Red Wings and their fans were hoping that Seider and Raymond would take the next step in their development this year, but that hasn't quite happened. Fortunately, there is still more than half the season left to turn it around. 6 13-11-7

27 Coyotes New digs | Don't get me wrong. Mullett Arena looks like an objectively awesome place to watch a hockey game. However, NHL teams rely on gate revenue more than those in any other major sport, so a 5,000-seat arena is less than ideal in that respect. The good news for the Coyotes is that 2023 will bring a voter referendum on a new arena and entertainment complex in Tempe. 2 10-15-5

28 Flyers Do-overs | In recent years, the Flyers have made some deals that have come back to bite them for one reason or another. Sending a first-round pick to the Sabres in exchange for Rasmus Ristolainen and acquiring Ryan Ellis would be among them. On top of that, the Flyers did not have enough salary cap space to pursue Johnny Gaudreau this offseason. These are tough times in Philly. -- 11-15-7

29 Sharks Major trade haul | The Sharks have a couple of veterans who could fetch a big return on the trade market this year. Timo Meier is in the last year of his contract at an affordable price of $6 million, and he will be one of the biggest trade targets in the NHL. Additionally, Erik Karlsson looks like a Norris Trophy candidate again, and that makes his $11.5 million cap hit a little more palatable for interested parties. 1 10-18-6

30 Ducks More losses | No one likes to lose, but this season is well beyond salvaging at this point. The Ducks have a whopping three regulation wins with less than a week before Santa commits home invasions all over the world. At this point, Anaheim just needs to keep the losses coming in hopes of landing that No. 1 overall pick. 2 9-21-3

31 Blue Jackets Health | The Blue Jackets swung for the fences in free agency last summer, and they managed to connect by signing Johnny Gaudreau. However, that excitement has worn off with Columbus floundering near the bottom of the standings. It doesn't help that Boone Jenner, Jakub Voracek, and Zach Werenski are all on the shelf due to injury. 4 10-20-2