Predators get a big spotlight, and other takeaways from NHL's broadcast schedule
NBCSN opens the year with an Oct. 4 doubleheader and will host a total of 99 regular season games
A little over a month after the release of the NHL's 2017-18 regular season schedule, details about this year's nationally televised games have surfaced in full force.
With NBC Sports Group touted as the league's premier carrier this season and plenty of marquee matchups on the docket, including a Wednesday Night Rivalry package, here are five things to know about the broadcast schedule:
- NBC is running the show after hosting the most-watched Stanley Cup Final without an Original Six team ever recorded, according to the NHL. They get the season opener on Oct. 4, which pits the St. Louis Blues against the repeat Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins on NBCSN. They will present a total of 99 regular season games, including seven NBCSN-broadcast games in the first week and 23 different Wednesday Night Rivalry matchups.
- The 99-game breakdown for NBC Sports Group: Nine of those games will appear on NBC starting with Nov. 24's Discover NHL Thanksgiving Showdown, and the other 90 will run on NBCSN. Each of the games will also be simulcast on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
- Speaking of NBC, their slate includes the 2018 Winter Classic from Citi Field on New Year's Day, the All-Star Game from Amalie Arena on Jan. 28 and the 2018 Stadium Series from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on March 3.
- Among the Wednesday Night Rivalry packages are showdowns between the Penguins and Washington Capitals, the Blues and the Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens.
- If any team benefits from the broadcast schedule, it's the Nashville Predators. A year after landing just one NBC/NBCSN game, the 2016-17 runners-up will be featured more than any other team with seven different appearances. Get ready to see those catfish.
