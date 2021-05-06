The National Hockey League announced on Thursday that the New York Rangers were hit with a $250,000 fine for "their public comments on Tuesday, May 4." The comments in question are the ones made towards NHL Head of Player Safety, George Parros, which were in response to what the franchise believed was a lack of proper discipline against Capitals player Tom Wilson for injuring star Artemi Panarin.

One day after Wilson injured the Panarin and punched Pavel Buchnevich in the back of the head while he was down on the ice, the Rangers released a statement saying that Parros was "unfit to continue in his current role." In its statement on Thursday, the league noted that it took exception to the statement.

"Public comments of the nature issued by the Rangers that were personal in nature and demeaning of a League executive will not be tolerated," said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. "While we don't expect our Clubs to agree with every decision rendered by the Department of Player Safety, the extent to which the Rangers expressed their disagreement was unacceptable.

"It is terribly unfair to question George Parros' professionalism and dedication to his role and the Department of Player Safety."

Wilson, who is no stranger to being involved in dangerous plays, was fined $5,000 for his actions during Monday's game, despite the expectation -- or outright desire, in the Rangers' case -- that he'd be suspended.

The inaction in the eyes of New York resulted in an incredibly physical game on Wednesday where both the Capitals and Rangers got into six fights within five minutes, including a line brawl that took place after the opening whistle. The Rangers went on to lose that game, 4-2.