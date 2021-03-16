A 19-year old Russian hockey player died on Tuesday as a result of being hit in the head by a puck during a game. Dynamo St. Petersburg junior team defenseman Timur Faizutdinov was struck by a puck during his team's playoff game against Loko Yaroslavl on Friday.

The puck that hit Faizutdinov came from the neutral zone, according to the Associated Press. When he was hit, Faizutdinov immediately collapsed and was treated by team doctors and paramedics on the ice. He ultimately was taken to a hospital in the Russian city of Yaroslavl, where the game was being played.

CBS Sports HQ Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

On Tuesday, the Junior Hockey League announced that Faizutdinov had died due to the injuries he sustained during the incident.

In the wake of Faizutdinov's death, Dynamo, who also has a team in the Kontinental Hockey League, will begin their upcoming games with a minute-long moment of silence for the 19 year-old defenseman.

"The Kontinental Hockey League is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of JHL Dynamo St. Petersburg player, Timur Fayzutdinov, after he sustained a head injury during a JHL fixture on 12th March," the KHL said in a statement.

"We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."