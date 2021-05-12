The Seattle Kraken officially have their first player. Center Luke Henman, 21, became the first player to be announced by the franchise, with their inaugural season expected for the 2021-22 season.

Henman currently plays for the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in the Quebec Major Juniors Hockey League. He currently has a standard two-way, three-year, entry-level contract. His salaries are determined for the American Hockey League and NHL.

Henman said:

"I am super-excited and honored. I have a belief in my game. My main focus will be to put in the work to get better ... I can't thank them enough for believing in me. Now it's up to me to prove I belong."

He also thanked his family for their help during his career so far, saying when he realized his NHL dreams were close he immediately FaceTimed his parents.

Ron Francis, Kraken general manager, said the team has been playing close attention to up-and-coming players.

"Our scouts have been watching players all year. In this case, [scout] Mike Dawson has been a strong supporter for Luke. Robert Kron [director of amateur scouting] and Tony McDonald [scouting advisor] like him too," Francis said.

"Luke has put up the numbers in the 'Q' and he is team captain. He has solid character. We do think he needs to get stronger. We are excited to sign him as our first player."

In the 2019-20 season, he set career highs with 25 goals and 74 points in 63 games. He played five seasons in the QMJHL, which has produced many NHL stars including Sidney Crosby and Patrice Bergeron.

Henman, as well as the team, recognize that he is a little light, and he plans to continue to get bigger. "I will be working to get bigger and stronger. My goal every summer is to gain 10 pounds," he said.

Later in the year Henman will be at the Kraken's first rookie camp, taking place at the Kraken Training Center.