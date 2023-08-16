There are a few states that remain on the outside looking in when it comes to legal sports betting sites, and California is one of them. California residents voted against two propositions that would have given California sports betting the green light in November 2022, and no other progress has been made regarding sports betting in California since then. Lawmakers remain locked into a fight with local tribes and lobby groups that are strongly against legalizing California online sports betting. At this rate, the earliest that California sports betting could be legalized is 2024. Even at that point, Californians may have to make another trip to the polls to decide the fate of California sports betting sites.

Even with so much opposition, there is still hope that California sports betting will become a reality. So even though it looks like it will be a while before California sports betting will get the green light, California sports fans can still brush up on their sports betting terms with this quick guide from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in California when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Live betting: Baseball is a very big deal in California, and live betting will be a great way to play along if California sports betting gets legalized. Sportsbooks will update certain odds as a game progresses, so you can bet on a player having a great game to hit a home run -- and many other outcomes -- as the innings unfold.



Futures: You aren't limited to wagering on games happening right now. Futures bets let you wager on sports outcomes that will take place months from now. Football season is still a couple of weeks away, but fans in cities where sports betting is legal can place a futures bet now on which team you think will win their division next winter.



Parlay: This high-risk betting style involves putting two or more sides on one wager, but the reward can be huge if all sides win. A $100 bet on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds could return $1,100 if all four sides win. But if three or fewer sides win, the bet is a loser.

