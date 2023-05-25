There is no denying that Georgia residents are all-in when it comes to their sports teams. However, multiple efforts to legalize Georgia sports betting have failed despite the continued efforts of a few state legislators aiming to make sports betting in Georgia a reality. There was a strong effort at the beginning of 2023 to legalize Georgia sports betting, but multiple bills were panned in March and a last ditch effort to revive a sports betting bill was halted when the 2023 legislative session ended. Now, the future of Georgia sports betting is =unclear.

With rabid support for its collegiate and professional teams, it's one of the most sports-crazed states in the union, potentially making Georgia sports betting a strong success. Now is the perfect time to brush up on sports betting terminology with this helpful guide from SportsLine so you can wager like a pro if Georgia legalizes online sports betting.

How to bet on sports in Georgia legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Over/Under: The absolute best method for wagering on basketball. If a sportsbook sets the over/under for a game between Boston and Miami at 220, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams final scores will hit over or under 220.



Live betting: Baseball season is here and live betting is a great way to play along with your favorite pro baseball team. A sportsbook will update certain odds as a game progresses, so you can bet on a player having a great game to hit a home run -- and many other outcomes -- as the innings unfold.



Outright: This betting style requires you to simply select one side to win an entire sporting event. This is an especially popular betting style for wagering on golf tournaments and title fights, as well as horse and car races.

