North Carolina sports betting fans better be in it for the long haul, because it could be a while before North Carolina mobile sports betting is legalized in the Tar Heel State. Efforts in 2022 to get a sports betting in North Carolina measure on the ballot failed due to an amendment that would have prohibited betting on college sports and made online sports betting in the state unacceptable. It's believed a new push to legalize North Carolina sports betting will start up in 2023, but it could be another year until North Carolina sports betting launches.

Once North Carolina online sports betting is legalized, sports fans across the state will be able to wager on their favorite sports and teams from the comfort of their own homes. If you haven't tried sports betting before and want to be familiar with the terms, check out this helpful guide from our friends at SportsLine to some see of the most popular ways to wager.

How to bet on sports in North Carolina when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are just a few.

Outright: This is the most user-friendly bet you can place and is used a ton when wagering on car races and pro golf. You simply choose which person you think will win an entire sporting event and then place your bet.



Prop bet: Sportsbooks let you bet on outcomes in a game other than the final score. Some popular prop bets include how many three-point shots a basketball player will hit or how many rushing yards a running back will register.



Parlay: This high-risk, high reward method involves putting two or more sides on one wager and all sides must win for the bet to cash in. It can be worth it though, because a $100 bet on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds could return $1,100 if all four sides win.

Where to find the best North Carolina sports betting advice

