North Carolinians love their sports teams, so state legislatures are doing their due diligence to make sure legal North Carolina sports betting will work in their state. Legislatures voted down a bill this spring that would have made North Carolina mobile sports betting legal but would have banned betting on college sports. Since college sports is such a major piece of the North Carolina sports landscape, the best solution was to wait and come up with a different bill that will include betting on college sports. A new bill to legalize sports betting in North Carolina will likely be voted on in 2023, bringing North Carolinians closer to their favorite sports and teams.

Once North Carolina online sports betting is legalized, sports fans across the state will be able to wager on their favorite sports and teams from the comfort of their own homes. That means the latest North Carolina sports book promo code and North Carolina sports book bonus code could be very popular. If you haven't tried sports betting before and want to be familiar with the terms, check out this helpful guide from our friends at SportsLine to some see of the most popular ways to wager.

How to bet on sports in North Carolina when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are just a few.

Against the spread: Football is the most popular sport in the country, so of course placing a spread bet on games is big in the sports betting world. If Carolina is a 7.5-point favorite in a game against Atlanta, that side must win by eight points or more to cover the spread. Atlanta can cover in that game by winning outright or losing by seven points or fewer.

Over-Under: The Tar Heel State loves its basketball, so over-under bets will be very popular as well. If the over-under for a game between Charlotte and Miami at 200, you would wager whether you think the total of both teams' final scores will be over or under that number.

Prop bet: If you are looking to bet on something other than the final score of a game, prop bets are perfect for you. Popular props include how many rebounds a basketball player will have or how many touchdown passes a quarterback will throw.

Where to find the best North Carolina sports betting advice

