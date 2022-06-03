Ohio sports fans have some good news about sports gambling; this will be the last summer without it in the state. Starting January 1, 2023, Sports gambling will be live throughout the state. As rules and regulations are finalized, sports gambling operators are busy getting their promotions ready for the competitive Ohio market. Once the sports gambling operators are live, Ohio sports fans will be able to gamble from their own homes or anywhere across the state. The new opportunity will be exciting for Ohio residents, and as they look to sign up, there will be many welcome offers and incentives for each sportsbook. Evaluating all the special offers from the sportsbooks can be complex and cumbersome, so it is vital to look at all the sportsbooks have to offer. Ohio Sportsbooks will be able to provide exceptional offers, including risk-free bets, deposit matches, odds boosts, and more.

Ohio sports book deposit codes will help incentivize Ohioans to sign up to receive exceptional offers, including risk-free bets, deposit matches, odds boosts, and more. Sports betting promotions are very popular for obvious reasons since they give you a head start on your sports betting journey. Below are some tips from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Ohio when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are several common sports betting terms:

Total: The total refers to the number of points, goals, or runs in any game or match. The total score can be bet on, just like picking a team to win a game. Gambling on totals is a very common bet that has nothing to do with the winner or loser but instead with the final score. Below we'd like to describe what this wager is often described as and what determines a win.

Over/Under: If you read the above description of a total, the over/under is the bet placed on the score's outcome or total. Betting on an over means there will be more points, runs, or goals than the total set by the sportsbook, while the under means there will be less than what is predicted. Wagering on Over/Unders is a trendy way to bet on the outcome of a game without picking a team or side.

Buying Points: With Over/Unders, it is very common for gamblers to buy a half or whole point for their total bet. For example, if a total is 49.5, the outcome could easily end at 49. To prevent that loss, some people will buy a half a point to place their wager on a total of 49. So if the outcome is 49, it will be a push, and that bettor will get their money back. Wagering this way does come with inflated odds, but you do have a better chance of having a winning ticket.

Where to find the best Ohio sports betting advice

