Texas remains one of a minority of states where legal sports betting sites aren't on the radar anytime soon. While prominent figures in the state are in favor of passing legislation, the opposition continues to win out. It doesn't appear that any measure related to sports betting in the Lone Star State will be revisited until at least 2025. That means Texas may not be able to join the other states that have legalized sports betting.

That leaves lots of time for Texans to prepare for this possibility, and preparation can come in the form of education. Knowing common sports betting terms and phrases would help if and when the day arrives for legal Texas sports betting like it has in states such as Kentucky and Ohio. Here is a guide to sports betting terms that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Outright: This betting style requires you to simply select one side to win an entire sporting event. This is an especially popular betting style for wagering on golf tournaments and title fights, as well as horse and car races.



Player prop: Another popular betting style, prop bets focus on outcomes other than the final score of a game and often focus on player performance. Player props include wagering on how many hits a baseball player will have in a game or how many rushing yards a running back will tally.



Parlay: This is a high-risk, high-reward betting style which involves having two or more teams in one wager. If you bet $100 on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds, that bet could return $1,100 if all four sides win. But if three or fewer sides win, the bet is a loser.

Run Line: A popular baseball wager which acts similar to the spread in other sports. One team is favored by 1.5 runs and the other is a 1.5 run underdog. Generally the team favored can be bet at odds better than even money.

Win / Lose / Draw: For soccer matches, bettors are able to wager on either side to win in regulation time or for the result to end tied. Because of the draw component, both sides are given enhanced odds to win as compared to other sports where the tie component isn't factored in the money lines.

Both Teams To Score: A wager in hockey and soccer where bettors can bet for or against both teams to avoid a shutout. Generally the odds are much more favorable for at least one team not to record a regulation goal.

