Legalized Georgia sports betting came up short again in 2023, with lawmakers failing to open up the state to sports betting this spring. Georgia's legislative sessions have ended with failed attempts to legalize sports betting in Georgia, horse racing and casinos in the last couple of years, with legislators divided on many aspects of the topic. Atlanta's sports teams and business leaders continue to push the effort though, with 2024 as the new target date. Multiple states legalized sports betting this year, and Georgia residents hope their state is one of the next on the list.

But like all other states that still don't have legal sports betting, there is still a chance Georgia sports betting could become a reality. And with legal sports betting sites still appearing across the country, Georgia sports fans should know how legal sports betting works even though it hasn't been legalized in their state yet.

How to bet on sports in Georgia when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Money line: Baseball rules right now, and here is how you would wager on it. If Atlanta is listed as a -200 favorite against Milwaukee, you would need to bet $200 to return $100 on Atlanta to win. If Milwaukee is listed as the +200 underdog, that side would return $200 on a $100 bet if it wins.



Player Prop: The widely-popular prop bet lets you wager on outcomes other than the final score of a game, and a player prop focuses on individual player performance. Sportsbooks will set a projected final total, and you wager you think the final stat will fall over or under that projection. Common prop bets include how many hits a baseball player will have or how many strikes a pitcher will throw.



Parlay: This high-risk, high-reward betting method involves two or more sides on one wager and all sides must win for the bet to be a winner. A $100 bet on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds could return $1,100, but that is only if all four sides win. If three or fewer sides win, the bet is a loser.

Futures: A futures bet is a long-term wager that is generally related to the outcome of a season. Some of the most popular futures bets include division, conference and championship winners, along with the total number of games a team wins.



Props: While most bettors are familiar with the spread and over/under, props cover the other types of wagers available. They range from the first team to score to how many 3-pointers a player makes in a basketball game. There are generally more prop bets available for the biggest games of the year.



Odds boost: With sports betting continuing to expand, sportsbooks try to gain/retain customers with odds boosts. These give bettors a chance to place a bet with more favorable odds, such as moving the spread from a standard price of -110 to a bargain at +110 or better.

