The Texas legislative session concluded on May 29, 2023, with the next not scheduled until 2025. Legalizing Texas sports betting had support, but it ultimately didn't get the green light this year, meaning it will be at least two more years until Texas mobile sports betting could become a reality. While neighboring states like Louisiana, Arkansas and New Mexico all allow forms of legal sports betting, Texas is one of 17 states without operational sports wagering. Texas, along with Vermont, is one of two states with legislation proposed but still waiting on approval.

If Texas online sports betting gets legalized, then the latest Texas sportsbook bonus offer and Texas sportsbook promo code could bound to be very popular with new bettors in Texas. Before Texas online sports books get the go-ahead, new bettors should be familiar with common sports betting terminology.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Pick'em: When there is no favorite, then the contest is called a pick'em or PK. There is no point spread to worry about, so making a pick'em bet amounts to making a money line bet where you simply predict the winner.



Outright winner: In sports like golf and auto racing in which there are fields of competitors, predicting who will win the competition is betting on the outright winner. It can also be used in team sports when the team is part of a tournament or part of a playoff bracket.



Against the spread: Abbreviated ATS, this refers to a team's record against the point spread. If a team is 7-0 straight-up but has covered in just five of those games, then its record against the spread would be displayed as 5-2 ATS.

