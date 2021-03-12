Brian Brobbey is now officially a new RB Leipzig player. The agreement was reached as a free agent after Brobbey chose not to renew his contract with Ajax despite the best efforts of managers and coach Ten Hag, rather opting to start a new challenge in the Bundesliga. Brobbey signed with Leipzig until June 2025, opting for the German side over competition from AC Milan and other European clubs who tried to contact his agent. But there was never any doubt, Brobbey chose Leipzig as a priority.

Born in 2002, the Dutch striker has already been a star for months with Ajax in the first team, scoring goals in the Eredivisie and the Europa League too. This season he's scored two goals and notched an assist in only three Europa League matches. He is considered one of the best young strikers in Europe, he chose Leipzig a similar career path to Erling Haaland who went from Norway to Red Bull Salzburg and then to the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund. Not surprisingly, they have an agent in common, "why always him" Mino Raiola who worked on this deal. He called Brobbey a "great talent", Leipzig will be able to enjoy him and the top clubs already know that they will have to pay a lot to have him in the future.