Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League group stage is upon us with 16 games across Tuesday and Wednesday. We are in the meat of the group stage schedule now, and this can make or break the European journey for any club. With teams facing the same opponents on Matchday 3 and Matchday 4, the opportunity to boost chances of advancing is there for the taking. Tuesday's slate is highlighted by Inter Milan vs. Barcelona, while Chelsea and AC Milan have a huge meeting on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge. As always CBS Sports and Paramount+ will be your home for all things UCL, starting with UEFA Champions League Today airing at 2 p.m. ET.

Here's our predictions for each match and more:

Match picks



James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio BAY-VIK 3-1 3-0 4-0 3-0 3-0 MAR-SPO 1-1 0-1 1-1 2-1 1-1 AJA-NAP 0-2 1-3 1-1 1-2 2-2 BRU-ATM 0-0 1-1 0-2 1-1 0-1 FRA-TOT 1-0 1-3 0-2 1-2 1-2 POR-LEV 2-1 1-0 2-1 0-0 1-1 INT-BAR 0-2 0-2 2-2 2-2 1-2 LIV-RAN 3-1 3-1 5-0 2-0 2-0 LEI-CEL 1-0 1-2 2-0 1-1 2-1 SAL-ZAG 2-1 1-2 2-1 2-1 2-1 BEN-PSG 1-3 0-2 1-4 1-1 0-3 CHE-MIL 0-2 1-1 1-2 1-2 2-2 JUV-MHF 1-0 2-0 3-0 2-0 2-0 MCY-COP 3-0 7-0 6-1 4-0 4-0 RMA-SHA 2-0 3-1 3-0 3-1 2-1 SEV-BVB 1-1 1-2 1-1 0-0 1-1

Inter Milan vs. Barcelona

One matchup to watch: Robert Lewandowski vs. Milan Skriniar. From Inter's perspective, the Polish striker is the most dangerous man on the field to defend. This is an Inter side that desperately needs a positive result after losing Saturday against AS Roma at San Siro. Milan Skriniar is called to leave his mark after a negative start to the season as he faces one of the best strikers of the world. -- Francesco Porzio

Most likely to score a goal: Robert Lewandowski. Who else but Lewandowski? The former Bayern Munich player already scored three goals against Viktoria Plzen in the opening game of the group stage, but then failed to put his name in the scoresheet against his former club at the Allianz Arena. Tuesday's match at San Siro will be key to figure out the rest of the UCL campaign for both sides. -- Francesco Porzio

Man of the Match pick: Pedri. Inter Milan are expected to sit back on the defensive side of the pitch and rely more on counterattacks. That should pave the way for Pedri to be a crucial player given his role in the middle of the park and also because of the way Barcelona are expected to play. Inter Milan, on the other hand, will be without Marcelo Brozovic who is out injured and would have been on the same part of the field as Pedri. -- Francesco Porzio

Match prediction: Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1. The Nerazzurri are going through a very difficult moment and lost back-to-back matches against Udinese and AS Roma. The pressure continues to grow on Simone Inzaghi and Tuesday's match against Barcelona might decide his imminent future. -- Francesco Porzio

Liverpool vs. Rangers

One matchup to watch: Allan McGregor vs. Roberto Firmino and the Liverpool attack. Defensively, Rangers have struggled since losing to Celtic in the Old Firm, which saw McGregor take charge between the sticks. While he had a strong performance in their 3-0 loss to Napoli, his central defenders haven't provided much help, so look for him to have a tough time trying to keep Firmino and Liverpool in check. Firmino has scored in three of the last four league matches that he has appeared in but still needs to open his account in Champions League play, this will be the match to do it. -- Chuck Booth

Most likely to score a goal: Roberto Firmino. While Liverpool has struggled this season, Firmino has stepped up his performances with the challenge of Darwin Nunez behind him. With five league goals and three assists, Firmino will be ready to go, taking advantage of Rangers' shaky defense. -- Chuck Booth

Man of the Match pick: Trent Alexander-Arnold. Coming off of a tough few weeks after not appearing for England and then drawing Brighton, Jurgen Klopp will ensure that his defense is locked in. A pair of assists while playing a large role in driving the team forward should be enough to pick up man of the match honors. -- Chuck Booth

Match prediction: Liverpool 3, Rangers 1. Despite their domestic struggles, Liverpool won't miss a change to take a drivers seat in qualifying for the knockout stages along with Napoli. -- Chuck Booth

Chelsea vs. AC Milan

One matchup to watch: Rafael Leao vs. Reece James. Graham Potter's tactical plans are still in heavy flux. Faced with the threat that Leao poses down the left, the Chelsea manager might be inclined to switch to a back three and double his defensive options on the right flank. Whatever the system, James will need to be at his best defensively -- which is very good indeed -- if he is to quell the Serie A MVP. -- James Benge

Most likely to score a goal: Raheem Sterling. He may spurn quite a few but there is no one on the pitch who gets in goalscoring positions quite as frequently as Sterling. He has already been switched around the side by Potter, a clear sign that his manager trusts that wherever the England international is playing he can be trusted to make a difference. -- James Benge

Man of the Match pick: Rafael Leao. Without wishing to belabor the point made in the matchups, Leao is going to pose an almighty test indeed for Chelsea. One might argue they have not faced a more devastating forward so far this season. In his last five games, he has delivered three goals and six assists to the Milan cause and it seems he has taken the leap from prospect to superstar. Wednesday would be the perfect occasion to announce himself to the world. -- James Benge

Match prediction: Chelsea 0, AC Milan 2. This game could go any way, but it is pretty clear that Chelsea are still a work in progress under Potter, who has shown every indication at Brighton and Swansea that he is prepared to regularly tinker in pursuit of a winning formula. The absentees in the Milan squad will certainly make this harder for Stefano Pioli, but the win over Empoli demonstrated a strength in depth that may be enough for them to win at the San Siro. -- James Benge

Benfica vs. PSG

One matchup to watch: Julian Draxler vs. PSG. The Germany international up against his parent club promises to be fascinating and potentially damaging for the French champions too. Draxler is rebuilding his career in Portugal after allowing it to fade in Paris and this being the top pairing in this group makes the stakes high for a player who will not be short of motivation. -- Jonathan Johnson

Most likely to score a goal: Lionel Messi. It feels like everything that the Argentine is touching is turning into gold once more. A superb free kick over the weekend against Nice off the back of a prolific international break with Argentina and Benfica will need to be at their best to keep him out after a goal and an assist in Israel last time out in Europe. -- Jonathan Johnson

Man of the Match pick: Neymar. There is no doubt that while Messi is lethal at present and Mbappe is in good scoring form too, the Brazilian superstar is equally crucial to making Christophe Galtier's PSG side tick. If Neymar can keep this form up, he will be one of the star turns at this winter's World Cup. -- Jonathan Johnson

Match prediction: Benfica 1, PSG 1. This feels like it will be the tightest encounter this group stage and a battle between the ultimate top two in Group H. Both teams can score, but might find it hard to keep their opponents out. PSG could sneak it by a goal, but a tie would not be a shock considering how strong Benfica have looked. -- Jonathan Johnson