The match of the Premier League weekend wraps up Sunday's action.
Who's Playing
- Tottenham Hotspur @ Chelsea
- Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0; Chelsea 1-0
- Last Season Records: Chelsea 21-6-11; Tottenham Hotspur 22-11-5
What to Know
Chelsea won both of their matches against Tottenham Hotspur last season (3-0 and 2-0) and is aiming for the same result on Sunday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 11:30 a.m. ET at Stamford Bridge. Both clubs come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous games.
On Saturday, Chelsea won by a goal, slipping past Everton 1-0. The Chelsea offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the game anyway.
Meanwhile, Tottenham didn't have too much trouble with Southampton at home on Saturday as they won 4-1.
Since Chelsea (1-0) and Spurs (1-0) are both at three points, this match will determine who will be higher up in the league standings.
How To Watch
- Who: Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Stamford Bridge
- TV: USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Chelsea +126; Draw +230; Spurs +225
Series History
Chelsea have won eight out of their last 13 games against Tottenham Hotspur.
- Jan 23, 2022 - Chelsea 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Sep 19, 2021 - Chelsea 3 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Feb 04, 2021 - Chelsea 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Nov 29, 2020 - Tottenham Hotspur 0 vs. Chelsea 0
- Feb 22, 2020 - Chelsea 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Dec 22, 2019 - Chelsea 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Feb 27, 2019 - Chelsea 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Nov 24, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Chelsea 1
- Apr 01, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Chelsea 1
- Aug 20, 2017 - Chelsea 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Jan 04, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Chelsea 0
- Jan 02, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Chelsea 0
- Nov 26, 2016 - Chelsea 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1