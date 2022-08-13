The match of the Premier League weekend wraps up Sunday's action.

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur @ Chelsea

@ Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0; Chelsea 1-0

Records: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0; Chelsea 1-0 Last Season Records: Chelsea 21-6-11; Tottenham Hotspur 22-11-5

What to Know

Chelsea won both of their matches against Tottenham Hotspur last season (3-0 and 2-0) and is aiming for the same result on Sunday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 11:30 a.m. ET at Stamford Bridge. Both clubs come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous games.

On Saturday, Chelsea won by a goal, slipping past Everton 1-0. The Chelsea offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the game anyway.

Meanwhile, Tottenham didn't have too much trouble with Southampton at home on Saturday as they won 4-1.

Since Chelsea (1-0) and Spurs (1-0) are both at three points, this match will determine who will be higher up in the league standings.

How To Watch

Who: Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge TV: USA Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Chelsea +126; Draw +230; Spurs +225

Series History

Chelsea have won eight out of their last 13 games against Tottenham Hotspur.