Hello! Cue the Champions League anthem, because the group stage is finally upon us. I'm Pardeep Cattry, and here's a primer on the competition as play begins tomorrow.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Monday, Sept. 18

🌍 AFC Champions League: Al-Hilal vs. Navbahor, 2 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇦🇷 Primera Division: Lanus vs. Sarmiento, 7 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Tuesday, Sept. 19

🇪🇺 Champions League: AC Milan vs. Newcastle United, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🌍 AFC Champions League: Persepolis vs. Al-Nassr, 2 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🌑Make sure to check out the Champions League coverage schedule across Paramount+, CBSSN and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

⚽ The Forward Line

🏆 The Championnnnnnns returns with a bang

Getty Images

This season's group stage will begin with a bang as AC Milan take on Newcastle in the first matchup in the group of death, which also features Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund. Though the French champions are expected to clinch top spot in the group, Jonathan Johnson writes that every match in Group F comes with its own challenges in our group-by-group preview.

Johnson: "The French champions should win the group based on their squad which has undergone a major overhaul and looks far more balanced overall, but the Italian side and the Premier League outfit are tricky opponents. Saudi-backed Newcastle, in particular, is a narrative-rich game for the Qatari-owned club which ups the stakes significantly ahead of those two games. Dortmund, however, are not in the best of form so far this season and could really struggle in what looks to be a very difficult group for them."

Milan might be the favorites to snag second place, but a win over Newcastle is likely crucial to ensure passageway to the round of 16. The team will need to rebound quickly from their 5-1 loss to Inter Milan over the weekend, which saw American Christian Pulsiic slow his roll after a strong start to the season. Charlie Davies broke down the less-than-ideal showing on Morning Footy after Inter successfully "neutralized" him.

Davies: "It wasn't a good performance. He was subbed off in the 56th minute and that was due DiMarco and Bastoni, how they were just able to neutralize Christian, not give him space, not give him time, not allow him to get into those 1v1 situations, force him inside where they had more numbers, more help and he just found it really difficult to get on the ball and to take on players, to connect passes. They were super physical with him and because of that, he just never got into a rhythm."

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🚨 Ten Hag in the hot seat ahead of Bayern-Man U

Getty Images

Another hotly anticipated fixture on matchday one is Bayern Munich's faceoff with Manchester United, who are in a notable slump after an imperfect start to the Premier League season. The team is in the bottom half of the table with only two wins out of five, and Saturday's 3-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion means manager Erik ten Hag is under pressure to perform in his first Champions League match with the team. Nico Cantor noted on Morning Footy that there are a handful of factors that add to the tension at Old Trafford, including the optimism United had after ten Hag's impressive first season in charge.

Cantor: "This is the most pressure he's felt ever since he's been at Manchester United, easily. He got a lot of things right from the get go. He made a lot of important decisions, but now when he's been given a good transfer window, he's got the people he really wanted. There's not only the things off the field with other players, with Antony taking a leave but also the way he's treated the Jadon Sancho situation … [He's] too blunt for Manchester United and I think there is a lack of understanding culturally the way that he says things and the way that they're taken."

Up against a Bayern team that's unbeaten to start the Bundesliga season and refreshed with the addition of Harry Kane, who has four goals in four league games, ten Hag and company are definitely the underdogs at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday. Kane spoke to CBS Sports yesterday about his and the team's aspirations this season, and their eyes are very much on the prize.

Kane: "Whether it's scoring more goals or getting more assists, defensively being better. Of course I want to score as many goals as I can and get as many assists as I can and ultimately I want to win as many team trophies as I can. … We have to start well. You always want to start your group well and get off to a good start and that sets up the rest of the competition."

💰 The Back Line

💵 Best bets