The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Leeds United @ Southampton

@ Current Records: Leeds United 1-0; Southampton 0-1

Last Season Records: Southampton 9-16-13; Leeds United 9-19-10

What to Know

Southampton and Leeds United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at St. Mary's Stadium. Leeds United will be strutting in after a victory while Southampton will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Southampton ended up a good deal behind Tottenham Hotspur when they played on Saturday, losing 4-1.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 1-1 at the half for Leeds United and Wolverhampton on Saturday, but Leeds United stepped up in the second half for a 2-1 win.

Southampton won their first match against Leeds United 1-0 last season, but Leeds United managed a 1-1 tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a win.

How To Watch

Who: Southampton vs. Leeds United

Southampton vs. Leeds United When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: St. Mary's Stadium

St. Mary's Stadium Watch: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Southampton +128; Draw +245; Leeds +210

Series History

Leeds United have won two out of their last four games against Southampton.