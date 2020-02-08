XFL 2020: How to watch all four Week 1 games, kickoff times, TV channel, full weekend schedule

Super Bowl LIV has come and gone, but if you're worried about missing professional football, worry no longer. The XFL season kicks off this weekend -- that's right, this weekend! -- with four different games and eight all-new franchises. Rebuilt and remodeled since its short-lived run in 2001, the league will open its 10-week regular season starting on Saturday, with a number of familiar faces from the NFL, CFL, college football and beyond.

Oddsmakers like the Tampa Bay Vipers, who are coached by former CFL champion and Chicago Bears coach Marc Trestman, to dominate the competition. We think Pep Hamilton's DC Defenders, featuring former Ohio State star Cardale Jones, will be even better. But the real fun is that no one really knows what to expect! No one's ever seen these teams play before (and if you're wondering who to root for, we can help).

That will change this weekend. Here's how to tune in:

How to watch Week 1

Game: Seattle Dragons at DC Defenders

Date: Saturday, Feb. 8

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

TV: ABC

Game: Los Angeles Wildcats at Houston Roughnecks

Date: Saturday, Feb. 8

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: TDECU Stadium (Houston, Texas)

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Game: Tampa Bay Vipers at New York Guardians

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Game: St. Louis BattleHawks at Dallas Renegades

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: Globe Life Park in Arlington (Arlington, Texas)

TV: ESPN