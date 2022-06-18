The 2022 season of BIG3 basketball has officially tipped off. The league's fifth season will feature an eight week regular season schedule that will be played in Chicago and Dallas, a playoff round that will take place in Tampa and a championship game in Atlanta. For the first time, the season will also feature an All-Star weekend that will take place in the Bahamas the weekend after the title game.

Trilogy entered the season as defending champions after they took down the 3 Headed Monsters in last season's championship game. With that win, Trilogy became the first team in league history to win multiple titles. It will be a tough task for Trilogy to repeat again this season, as they lost veteran guard Jarrett Jack over the offseason. Jack, who is now an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns, was central to the team's success last season.

New faces in the league this season include several NBA veterans like Alonzo Gee, K.J. McDaniels, Corey Brewer and Mike Beasley. The season should be an entertaining one, and it's certainly worth checking out for basketball fans. Here's a look at the schedule, viewing information and rosters for the 2022 BIG3 season.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

2022 BIG3 schedule

Week 1: June 18-19 -- Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago, Illinois

Week 2: June 25-26 -- Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago, Illinois

Week 3: July 2-3 -- Comerica Center, Dallas, Texas

Week 4: July 8-10 -- Comerica Center, Dallas, Texas

Week 5: July 17 -- Comerica Center, Dallas, Texas

Week 6: July 23-24 -- Comerica Center, Dallas, Texas

Week 7: July 30-31 -- Comerica Center, Dallas, Texas

Week 8: Aug. 6-7 -- Comerica Center, Dallas, Texas

Week 9 (Playoffs): Aug. 14 -- Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

Week 10 (Championship): Aug. 21 -- State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Week 11 (All-Star Weekend): Sept. 3-4 -- Atlantis, Bahamas

How to watch the 2022 BIG3 season

Dates: June 18, 2022 - September 4, 2022

Time: Varies

Location: Varies

Streaming: Paramount+

TV: CBS

Rosters

3 Headed Monsters

Rashard Lewis (captain)

Jonathon Simmons



Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf



Kevin Murphy

Ab Nddoye

3's Company

Mario Chalmers (captain)

Michael Beasley



Brandon Rush

Julian Wright

Alex Scales

Aliens

Dusan Bulut (captain)

Karlis Lasmanis



Tomislav Ivosev

Adam Drexler

Deshawn Stephens

Ball Hogs

Leandro Barbosa (captain)

Jodie Meeks



Will McDonald

Kuran Iverson

Stacy Davis IV

Bivouac

Gerald Green (captain)

Ike Diogu



Will Bynum

Corey Brewer

Jeff Ayres

Enemies

Nick Young (captain)

Isaiah Austin



Elijah Stewart

Sek Henry

Keith Benson

Ghost Ballers

Ricky Davis (captain)

Mike Taylor



Chris Johnson

Darnell Jackson

Jermaine Taylor

Killer 3's

Franklin Session (captain)

Donte Greene



Josh Powell

K.J. McDaniels

Dominique Johnson

Power

Cuttino Mobley (captain)

Nikoloz Tskitishvili



Royce White

Glen Rice Jr.

T.J. Cline

Tri-State

Jason Richardson (captain)

Justin Dentmon



Larry Sanders



Dajuan Summers

Garlon Green

Triology

James White (captain)

Earl Clark



Amir Johnson



Isaiah Briscoe

David Hawkins

Triplets