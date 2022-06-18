The 2022 season of BIG3 basketball has officially tipped off. The league's fifth season will feature an eight week regular season schedule that will be played in Chicago and Dallas, a playoff round that will take place in Tampa and a championship game in Atlanta. For the first time, the season will also feature an All-Star weekend that will take place in the Bahamas the weekend after the title game.
Trilogy entered the season as defending champions after they took down the 3 Headed Monsters in last season's championship game. With that win, Trilogy became the first team in league history to win multiple titles. It will be a tough task for Trilogy to repeat again this season, as they lost veteran guard Jarrett Jack over the offseason. Jack, who is now an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns, was central to the team's success last season.
New faces in the league this season include several NBA veterans like Alonzo Gee, K.J. McDaniels, Corey Brewer and Mike Beasley. The season should be an entertaining one, and it's certainly worth checking out for basketball fans. Here's a look at the schedule, viewing information and rosters for the 2022 BIG3 season.
2022 BIG3 schedule
Week 1: June 18-19 -- Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago, Illinois
Week 2: June 25-26 -- Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago, Illinois
Week 3: July 2-3 -- Comerica Center, Dallas, Texas
Week 4: July 8-10 -- Comerica Center, Dallas, Texas
Week 5: July 17 -- Comerica Center, Dallas, Texas
Week 6: July 23-24 -- Comerica Center, Dallas, Texas
Week 7: July 30-31 -- Comerica Center, Dallas, Texas
Week 8: Aug. 6-7 -- Comerica Center, Dallas, Texas
Week 9 (Playoffs): Aug. 14 -- Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida
Week 10 (Championship): Aug. 21 -- State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
Week 11 (All-Star Weekend): Sept. 3-4 -- Atlantis, Bahamas
How to watch the 2022 BIG3 season
Dates: June 18, 2022 - September 4, 2022
Time: Varies
Location: Varies
Streaming: Paramount+
TV: CBS
Rosters
3 Headed Monsters
- Rashard Lewis (captain)
- Jonathon Simmons
- Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf
- Kevin Murphy
- Ab Nddoye
3's Company
- Mario Chalmers (captain)
- Michael Beasley
- Brandon Rush
- Julian Wright
- Alex Scales
Aliens
- Dusan Bulut (captain)
- Karlis Lasmanis
- Tomislav Ivosev
- Adam Drexler
- Deshawn Stephens
Ball Hogs
- Leandro Barbosa (captain)
- Jodie Meeks
- Will McDonald
- Kuran Iverson
- Stacy Davis IV
Bivouac
- Gerald Green (captain)
- Ike Diogu
- Will Bynum
- Corey Brewer
- Jeff Ayres
Enemies
- Nick Young (captain)
- Isaiah Austin
- Elijah Stewart
- Sek Henry
- Keith Benson
Ghost Ballers
- Ricky Davis (captain)
- Mike Taylor
- Chris Johnson
- Darnell Jackson
- Jermaine Taylor
Killer 3's
- Franklin Session (captain)
- Donte Greene
- Josh Powell
- K.J. McDaniels
- Dominique Johnson
Power
- Cuttino Mobley (captain)
- Nikoloz Tskitishvili
- Royce White
- Glen Rice Jr.
- T.J. Cline
Tri-State
- Jason Richardson (captain)
- Justin Dentmon
- Larry Sanders
- Dajuan Summers
- Garlon Green
Triology
- James White (captain)
- Earl Clark
- Amir Johnson
- Isaiah Briscoe
- David Hawkins
Triplets
- Joe Johnson (captain)
- Jeremy Pargo
- Jannero Pargo
- Alonzo Gee
- Ryan Hollins