The 2022 BIG3 season isn't quite over just yet on CBS and Paramount+, as an exhibition featuring stars from all over the entertainment world will officially conclude the season. The 2022 BIG3 Celebrity Game will take place on Sunday, capping off a successful fifth year for the 3-on-3 league. One squad, Team Webull, will be coached by league founder Ice Cube and features retired NFL great Rob Gronkowski as its captain. The other side, Team Price.com, has Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler as its head coach and is captained by three-time Grammy-winning rapper, Nelly.

The 2022 BIG3 Celebrity Game will tip off at 4 p.m. ET from Atlanta. Other participants in the game include Crissa Jackson, who is one of the few women to play for the Harlem Globetrotters, and another former Pro Bowl tight end, Vernon Davis. The BIG3 Celebrity Game is sponsored by Monster Energy and will raise money and awareness for underprivileged youth. You can watch Sunday's BIG3 basketball on CBS and you can stream live on Paramount+ with the must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch the BIG3 and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream (including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour), no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Both plans come with a free week to start, so sign up now here.

How to watch the BIG3 Celebrity Game 2022

Date: Sunday, Sept. 4

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

BIG3 picks for Sunday, Sept. 4

Before tuning into Sunday's BIG3 action, you need to see the BIG3 basketball picks from SportsLine expert Ameer Tyree. Tyree joined SportsLine after working as an NBA Fantasy sports and betting specialist at DraftKings and has a history of profitable basketball plays that help bettors find edges.

For Sunday's BIG3 action, Tyree is backing Team Webull to pull out the victory. While a basketball coach can teach skills and fundamentals, no one can teach size and that's where Webull has the decided advantage. No one can match up with the 6-foot-7 Gronkowski, who played basketball in high school. Gronk was known to box out defenders in the end zone to snag touchdown passes and he can use the same skills in the paint.

The former tight end showed he's still in his athletic prime to close out the 2021 NFL season, as he had 368 receiving yards over his last four games. Instead of taking the pounding that comes with training camp and preseason, he's been able to spend the last seven months resting and recovering.

Additionally, Webull has the ultimate secret weapon in its coach, Ice Cube. He is, after all, one of the founders of the BIG3, so he should have more of an influence on how the game plays out than anyone else involved. With Gronk and Ice Cube leading the way, Tyree is firmly behind Team Webull. Stream the matchup right here.

Stream the BIG3 on Paramount+

Now that you know who to pick, get ready to stream the BIG3. Visit Paramount+ now to stream the BIG3, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more.

2022 BIG3 schedule on CBS/Paramount+ for Sunday, September 4

Stream BIG3 on Paramount+ here.

Team Webull vs. Team Price.com (4 p.m. ET)

Webull roster

Rob Gronkowski (captain)

Wallo

Gillie Da Kid

Ozuna

Crissa Jackson

Chris Haynes

Coach: Ice Cube

Price.com roster