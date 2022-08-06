The final regular season week of the 2022 BIG3 season has arrived on Paramount+ with each of the top six teams in action. The headline Week 8 BIG3 matchup will see a couple of 5-2 teams going head-to-head as Trilogy takes on the Killer 3's, which is a rematch of their Week 2 contest. That game saw Trilogy -- led by Earl Clark's 17 points and eight rebounds -- pull out the narrow victory which gives them the tiebreaker over the Killer 3's. Clark leads the league in both rebounds and steals as he's a favorite to take home the 2022 BIG3 Defensive Player of the Year award. You can stream Saturday's action on Paramount+.

Defense should also be heavily featured in Saturday's other games as the two stingiest defenses will be in action in separate games. The 3 Headed Monsters (6-1) have allowed the fewest points and they'll match up with Tri-State (3-4). Additionally, the Aliens (5-2) -- who have given up just one more point than the 3 Headed Monsters -- will take on Power (4-3). The Week 8 BIG3 slate will tip off at 1 p.m. ET from the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. You can watch on CBS and stream Saturday's action on Paramount+.

How to watch the BIG3 Basketball

Date: August, 6

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

BIG3 predictions, picks for Saturday, August 6

Before tuning into Saturday's BIG3 action, you need to see the BIG3 basketball picks from SportsLine expert Ameer Tyree. He joined SportsLine after working as an NBA Fantasy sports and betting specialist at DraftKings and has a history of profitable basketball plays that help bettors find edges.

For Saturday's BIG3 action, Tyree is backing the 3 Headed Monsters to get a big win over Tri-State in the final game of the day. At 6-1, the 3 Headed Monsters sit atop the standing as we enter the final week of the regular season and a potent offense has been the main catalyst. The 3 Headed Monsters lead the league with 354 points in their first seven games and Kevin Murphy is the league's leading scorer with 157 points.

"No team has scored more than the 3 Headed Monsters, while Tri-State has a middle-of-the-road offense," Tyree said. "Murphy's team has only lost a game, and I don't expect them to lose a second against a team that's struggling." Stream the game on Paramount+.

2022 BIG3 schedule on CBS/Paramount+ for Saturday, August 6

Trilogy vs. Killer 3's

Aliens vs. Power

3 Headed Monsters vs. Tri-State

Trilogy roster



James White (captain)

Earl Clark (co-captain)

Amir Johnson (co-captain)

Isaiah Briscoe

David Hawkins

Coach: Stephen Jackson

Killer 3's roster



Franklin Session (captain)

Donte Greene (co-captain)

Josh Powell (co-captain)

KJ McDaniels

Dominique Johnson

Coach: Charles Oakley

Aliens roster

Dusan Bulut (captain)

Karlis Lasmanis (co-captain)

Tomislav Ivosev (co-captain)

DeShawn Stephens

Adam Drexler

Coach: Rick Mahorn

Power roster

Cuttino Mobley (captain)

Nikoloz Tskitishvili (co-captain)

Royce White (co-captain)

Glen Rice Jr.

T.J. Cline

Coach: Nancy Lieberman

3 Headed Monsters roster

Rashard Lewis (captain)

Jonathon Simmons (co-captain)

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (co-captain)

Quincy Miller

Kevin Murphy

Jamario Moon

Coach: Reggie Theus

Tri-State roster