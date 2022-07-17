Through the first four weeks of the season, the BIG3 schedule schedule was split with three games on one day and three more on another day. However, the Week 5 BIG3 schedule will feature all six games on Sunday on Paramount+, marking the only instance all season in which the 12 teams will compete on the same day. The first game will pit teams in the top four of the BIG3 standings going up against each other, as the 3 Headed Monsters (3-1) take on the Triplets (2-2). You can stream Sunday's action on Paramount+.

Another top matchup will see the defending champions, Trilogy (2-2), taking on the team that sits atop the BIG3 standings, Tri-State (3-1). Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas, will host the action, which tips off at 3 p.m. ET. You can watch Sunday's BIG3 basketball action on CBS and stream it live on Paramount+ with the must-have Premium plan.

How to watch the BIG3 Basketball

Date: Sunday, July 17

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

BIG3 predictions, picks for Sunday, July 17

Before tuning into Sunday's BIG3 action, you need to see the BIG3 basketball picks from SportsLine expert Ameer Tyree. Tyree joined SportsLine after working as an NBA Fantasy sports and betting specialist at DraftKings and has a history of profitable basketball plays that help bettors find edges.

For Sunday's BIG3 action, Tyree is backing Power (2-2) to secure the victory over Bivouac (1-3). Power landed the first pick in the 2022 BIG3 Draft and it used that to select Glen Rice Jr. The son of the three-time NBA All-Star of the same name, Rice Jr. fills up the basket just like his dad did. He ranks among the top seven in the league in points, made field goals and made three-pointers.

Rice is much more than just a scorer, and his all-around play is a major reason why Tyree favors Power. The former Georgia Tech standout ranks third in rebounds, seventh in assists, eighth in steals and ninth in blocks. He racked up 22 points, 10 boards and five assists in last week's win over 3's Company and faces an equally porous defense this week. Bivouac has given up the second-most points in the BIG3, and its only victory this season came against a team missing its best player, which is why Tyree favors Power.

"Bivouac dug out of a whole in Week 4 by knocking off a Joe Johnson-less Power squad," Tyree told SportsLine. "Power has had more success though and can depend on Glen Rice Jr.'s offense on a weekly basis." Stream the game on Paramount+.

How to watch the BIG3 on Paramount+

2022 BIG3 schedule on CBS/Paramount+ for Sunday, July 17

3 Headed Monsters vs. Triplets

Ball Hogs vs. Aliens

Ghost Ballers vs. 3's Company

Enemies vs. Killer 3's

Tri-State vs. Trilogy

Power vs. Bivouac

3 Headed Monsters roster



Rashard Lewis (captain)

Jonathon Simmons (co-captain)

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (co-captain)

Quincy Miller

Jamario Moon

Kevin Murphy

Coach: Reggie Theus

Triplets roster

Joe Johnson (captain)

Jeremy Pargo (co-captain)

Jannero Pargo (co-captain)

Alonzo Gee

Ryan Hollins

Coach: Lisa Leslie

Ball Hogs roster



Leandro Barbosa (captain)

Jodie Meeks (co-captain)

Will McDonald (co-captain)

Stacy Davis IV

Kuran Iverson

Coach: Rick Barry

Aliens roster

Dusan Bulut (captain)

Karlis Lasmanis (co-captain)

Tomislav Ivosev (co-captain)

DeShawn Stephens

Adam Drexler

Coach: Rick Mahorn

Ghost Ballers roster

Ricky Davis (captain)

Mike Taylor (co-captain)

Chris Johnson (co-captain)

Darnell Jackson

Jermaine Taylor

Coach: George Gervin

3's Company roster

Mario Chalmers (captain)

Michael Beasley (co-captain)

Brandon Rush

Julian Wright

Derrick Byars

Coach: Michael Cooper

Enemies roster

Nick Young (captain)

Isaiah Austin (co-captain)

Elijah Stewart (co-captain)

Jordan Crawford

Sek Henry

Keith Benson

Coach: Gilbert Arenas

Killer 3's roster

Franklin Session (captain)

Donte Greene (co-captain)

Josh Powell (co-captain)

K.J. McDaniels

Dominique Johnson

Coach: Charles Oakley

Tri-State roster

Jason Richardson (captain)

Justin Dentmon (co-captain)

Larry Sanders (co-captain)

DaJuan Summers

Ray Nixon

Coach: Julius Erving

Trilogy roster

James White (captain)

Earl Clark (co-captain)

Amir Johnson (co-captain)

Isaiah Briscoe

David Hawkins

Coach: Stephen Jackson

Power roster

Cuttino Mobley (captain)

Nikoloz Tskitishvili (co-captain)

Royce White (co-captain)

Glen Rice Jr.

T.J. Cline

Coach: Nancy Lieberman

Bivouac roster