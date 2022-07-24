Week 6 of the 2022 BIG3 schedule gets underway Sunday on Paramount+, and there are just three weeks left in the league's regular season. Thus, teams like the Aliens (4-1), who sit in second place of the BIG3 standings, are making their postseason pushes, starting with a game against the Power (2-3). The two squads have individual standouts with Deshawn Stephens of the Aliens leading the league in rebounds, while Power's Glen Rice Jr. is validating his selection as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 BIG3 draft. You can stream Sunday's action on Paramount+.

Other games include the 3 Headed Monsters (4-1), who are first in the league standings, versus Tri-State (3-2), and a matchup of teams looking to win three straight as Bivouac (2-3) faces the Killer 3's (3-2). The Week 6 BIG3 contests will tip off at 1 p.m. ET from Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. You can watch Sunday's BIG3 basketball action on CBS and stream it live on Paramount+ with the must-have Premium plan.

How to watch the BIG3 Basketball

Date: Sunday, July 24

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

BIG3 predictions, picks for Sunday, July 24

Before tuning into Sunday's BIG3 action, you need to see the BIG3 basketball picks from SportsLine expert Ameer Tyree. He joined SportsLine after working as an NBA Fantasy sports and betting specialist at DraftKings and has a history of profitable basketball plays that help bettors find edges.

For Sunday's BIG3 action, Tyree is backing the Killer 3's (3-2) to secure the victory over Bivouac (2-3). Both teams are streaking and have won two straight after dismal starts to the season. Bivouac is led by 12-year NBA vet Gerald Green, while the Killer 3's counter with the one-two punch of guard Franklin Session and big man Donte Greene. Session ranks second in the BIG3 in assists and third in rebounds, while Greene is sixth in points and third in blocks.

Greene accounts for 46 percent of his team's scoring, which means if he has an off-night, there's no one else to pick up the slack. Meanwhile, the balance of the Killer 3's is a big reason why it has the league's best point differential (+20). No player has scored more than 33 percent of the team's points, so the team can attack from many different angles.

While both squads have won back-to-back games, the Killer 3's have had more impressive performances between their respective win streaks. They've won by an average of nine points over their last two games, while Bivouac's average margin of victory is 5.5. Stream the game on Paramount+.

2022 BIG3 schedule on CBS/Paramount+ for Sunday, July 24

3 Headed Monsters Tri-State

Power vs. Aliens

Bivouac vs. Killer 3's

3 Headed Monsters roster



Rashard Lewis (captain)

Jonathon Simmons (co-captain)

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (co-captain)

Quincy Miller

Jamario Moon

Kevin Murphy

Coach: Reggie Theus

Tri-State roster

Jason Richardson (captain)

Justin Dentmon (co-captain)

Larry Sanders (co-captain)

DaJuan Summers

Ray Nixon

Coach: Julius Erving

Power roster

Cuttino Mobley (captain)

Nikoloz Tskitishvili (co-captain)

Royce White (co-captain)

Glen Rice Jr.

T.J. Cline

Coach: Nancy Lieberman

Aliens roster

Dusan Bulut (captain)

Karlis Lasmanis (co-captain)

Tomislav Ivosev (co-captain)

DeShawn Stephens

Adam Drexler

Coach: Rick Mahorn

Bivouac roster

Gerald Green (captain)

Corey Brewer (co-captain)

Will Bynum (co-captain)

Jeff Ayres

Garlon Green

Coach: Gary Payton

Killer 3's roster