Playoff positioning is on the line during the Week 7 BIG3 schedule on Paramount+ as all six teams in action sport records of .500 or above. One of the league's MVP candidates, Isaiah Briscoe -- who ranks third in scoring and fourth in assists -- will lead Trilogy (4-2) against the Ghost Ballers (3-3), who have lost three of their last four. But the Ghost Ballers always light up the scoreboard and have a pair of players, Chris Johnson and Mike Taylor, who rank among the top 10 in points. You can stream Saturday's action on Paramount+.

Four other teams jockeying for 2022 BIG3 playoff seeds will also be in action on Saturday. A matchup of 3-3 teams will take place as Power meets up with Tri-State, and the Killer 3's (4-2) will look to win their fourth straight game when they face 3's Company (3-3). Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. You can watch Saturday's BIG3 basketball action on CBS and stream it live on Paramount+ with the must-have Premium plan.

How to watch the BIG3 Basketball

Date: Saturday, July 30

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

BIG3 predictions, picks for Saturday, July 30

Before tuning into Saturday's BIG3 action, you need to see the BIG3 basketball picks from SportsLine expert Ameer Tyree. He joined SportsLine after working as an NBA Fantasy sports and betting specialist at DraftKings and has a history of profitable basketball plays that help bettors find edges.

For Saturday's BIG3 action, Tyree is backing the Killer 3's to get the win over 3's Company in the opener. The Killer 3's are one of three teams sitting at 4-2, just a game behind the 3 Headed Monsters at 5-1. Meanwhile, 3's Company is sitting at 3-3 on the season but has the worst scoring differential of the four teams in the BIG3 sitting at .500.

"The Killer 3's are shooting for a fourth consecutive victory this weekend. Three of their players have reached double-digits in points over the last three weeks, so their depth will make them tough to beat," Tyree told SportsLine. "Franklin Sessions has rebounded and assisted his teammates at a high level, while 3's Company has struggled to compete against quality competition. Mario Chalmers and Malik Beasley haven't beaten one team in the top half of the standings this season, so I'll back the Killer 3's here." Stream the game on Paramount+.

2022 BIG3 schedule on CBS/Paramount+ for Saturday, July 30

Killer 3's vs. 3's Company

Power vs. Tri-State

Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers

Killer 3's roster



Franklin Session (captain)

Donte Greene (co-captain)

Josh Powell (co-captain)

KJ McDaniels

Dominique Johnson

Coach: Charles Oakley

3's Company roster

Mario Chalmers (captain)

Michael Beasley (co-captain)

Brandon Rush (co-captain)

Julian Wright

Derrick Byars

Coach: Michael Cooper

Power roster

Cuttino Mobley (captain)

Nikoloz Tskitishvili (co-captain)

Royce White (co-captain)

Glen Rice Jr.

T.J. Cline

Coach: Nancy Lieberman

Tri-State roster

Jason Richardson (captain)

Justin Dentmon (co-captain)

Larry Sanders (co-captain)

DaJuan Summers

Ray Nixon

Coach: Julius Erving

Trilogy roster



James White (captain)

Earl Clark (co-captain)

Amir Johnson (co-captain)

Isaiah Briscoe

David Hawkins

Coach: Stephen Jackson

