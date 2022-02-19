Eighteen years after the personal rivalry first began, Kell Brook finally got the last laugh against Amir Khan in their long-awaited -- yet overly marinated -- showdown between U.K. superstars.

After years of trash talk and accusations that Khan was ducking him, Brook (40-3, 28 KOs) looked as fresh as he had in years by stopping his domestic rival via sixth-round TKO in a one-sided performance inside a raucous Manchester Arena crowd in England.

Although the always brave Khan (34-6, 21 KOs) was never knocked down, he was hurt badly throughout and unable to fully regain his legs following a wild opening round. Finally, referee Victor Loughlin brought a merciful end to the proceedings at 51 seconds of Round 6 as Khan looked like he was one punch away being finished.

Yet for all of the bad blood between the two 35-year-old former champions, both of whom are decidedly past their best days, the two fighters concluded their junior middleweight bout by exchanging hugs and pleasantries inside the ring.

Khan, who like Brook suffered a recent knockout defeat to unbeaten WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford, decided to team up with "Bud" for this camp by joining him in Omaha, Nebraska, under the tutelage of trainer Brian McIntyre. The new partnership saw Khan just as confident as ever and dangerous in the early going because of his speed.

The problem for Khan, as it has been throughout a career filled with equal highs and back-breaking lows, was that Team Crawford was unable to do anything about his shaky chin. Although Khan fought well in spurts when he was constantly on the move, the patient Brook would inevitably make him pay for lack of head movement while stationary and repeatedly hurt Khan with right hands and stiff jabs late in each round.

The action was fast and furious for most of it, largely due to the incredible reaction from the crowd. But once Khan began to visibly tire, the end result seemed inevitable.

Khan reportedly has a rematch clause he could activate due to the loss although it became clear his chronic lack of punch resistance doesn't bode well for him continuing on. Brook, meanwhile, who entered the fight in incredible shape physically after weighing in just over 148 pounds in this catchweight bout, appeared as if at least one more payday could be in his future.