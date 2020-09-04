Whether he wins or loses Saturday night in Las Vegas, DeAndre Ware made the biggest move of the weekend in the fight world. Ware, who fights in the co-feature bout on Saturday's Top Rank card on ESPN+, put his skills as a firefighter to work when he jumped into action and possibly saved a life.

According to an initial report by Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Pete Susens, a coordinator with Top Rank, collapsed just before Friday's weigh-ins. Ware, who is a firefighter in Toledo, leaped into action, performing chest compressions before Susens was taken to a local hospital.

After the situation, Ware sent a tweet describing his actions, stating, "I'm here for my fight but I had to put EMS skills to work and do some CPR. Happy to say the guy was talking a bit and was alert headed to the hospital. I'm thankful! I feel I saved a life."

Ware (13-2, 8 KO) faces Steven Nelson (16-0, 13 KO) and is in the "opponent" role for the super middleweight clash. After starting his career 12-0, he has gone 1-2 in his three most recent fights, including being stopped by Vladimir Shishkin. Two fights ago, he earned a WBC secondary title with a win over Ronald Ellis.