Top Rank Boxing

Whether he wins or loses Saturday night in Las Vegas, DeAndre Ware made the biggest move of the weekend in the fight world. Ware, who fights in the co-feature bout on Saturday's Top Rank card on ESPN+, put his skills as a firefighter to work when he jumped into action and possibly saved a life.

According to an initial report by Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Pete Susens, a coordinator with Top Rank, collapsed just before Friday's weigh-ins. Ware, who is a firefighter in Toledo, leaped into action, performing chest compressions before Susens was taken to a local hospital.

After the situation, Ware sent a tweet describing his actions, stating, "I'm here for my fight but I had to put EMS skills to work and do some CPR. Happy to say the guy was talking a bit and was alert headed to the hospital. I'm thankful! I feel I saved a life."

Ware (13-2, 8 KO) faces Steven Nelson (16-0, 13 KO) and is in the "opponent" role for the super middleweight clash. After starting his career 12-0, he has gone 1-2 in his three most recent fights, including being stopped by Vladimir Shishkin. Two fights ago, he earned a WBC secondary title with a win over Ronald Ellis.