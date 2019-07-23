Boxer Maxim Dadashev dies at 28 after suffering brain injury in TKO loss

Maxim Dadashev has died as a result of injuries sustained in a Friday night TKO loss, his trainer Buddy McGirt and strength coach Donatas Janusevicius confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

"Great, great guy. He was a trainer's dream," McGirt said following the loss of Dadashev. "If I had two more guys like him, I wouldn't need anybody else because he was truly dedicated to the sport."

Dadashev, of St. Petersburg, Russia, was competing in an IBF junior welterweight title bout eliminator against Subriel Matias when the bout was stopped by McGirt following the 11th round after his fighter had continued to sustain damage to the head throughout.

Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.

Upon the stoppage, Dadashev required assistance from the ring and was eventually stretchered out from the arena after he began vomiting as he neared the dressing room. He was transported to a local hospital where he underwent brain surgery over the weekend in an attempt to save his life and was placed in a medically-induced coma. Saturday morning, his neurosurgeon, Mary IH Cobb, explained Dadashev suffered a brain bleed on the right side and was exhibiting symptoms of severe brain damage.

At the time, Cobb expressed some optimism that Dadashev could eventually enjoy a strong recovery, but unfortunately, that never came to pass.

Dadashev was just 28 years of age, and held a professional boxing record of 13-1.