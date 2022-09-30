Junior welterweight Luis Quiñones died Thursday night after spending five days in a coma. The 25-year-old was rushed to the hospital on Sept. 24 when he got knocked out in his 140-pound fight against José Muñoz at Coliseo Elias Chegwin in Barranquilla, Colombia.

"You went ahead of us my soul brother, now you are on the lap of your heavenly father, whom you adored and served, I love you my brother Luis Quiñones, forever and ever in our hearts," his brother Leonardo Quiñones wrote on a Facebook post translated from Spanish.

Quiñones entered the fight undefeated with a 10-0 record. He was a talented prospect and well-known in the Latin American boxing world. Colombian President Gustavo Petro sent his condolences to the family.

"It hurts a lot to see leave a young man full of dreams and with a whole future ahead of him," Petro wrote. "To the family of the Santanderean boxer Luis Quiñones: a hug with all my heart, I am very sorry for this difficult moment."

The incident happened with less than one minute remaining in the eighth and final round. Quiñones underwent surgery for a clot in the brain a few hours after arriving to the hospital. He was declared brain-dead on Thursday but was still connected to a respirator until his death later that night.

Muñoz, who also entered undefeated, had gotten to know Quiñones as their careers developed and was even his sparring partner. Muñoz (9-0, 7 KOs) wrote him a letter after he was hospitalized. The letter, written in Spanish, became public after Quiñones died.

"I never thought that a dream could turn into a real nightmare," he wrote. "The desire to succeed in life put us both on the same path, but because of those things in life and especially the profession we chose, today you are in a situation that we never imagined."