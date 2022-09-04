The boxing gloves worn by Evander Holyfield during the infamous 1997 match in which Mike Tyson bit off a part of Holyfield's ear are now being sold at an auction run by Lelands. Bidding started at $10,000 and is currently up to $12,155 as of Saturday evening.

This particular set of gloves is being put up for auction yet again after having previously been sold at an auction in which Holyfield himself consigned his personal pieces. They were originally worn on June 28, 1997 during a fateful match between Holyfield and Tyson at the height of both of their careers. The auction will run through September 17.

"These crisp, red Everlast gloves were worn by The Real Deal in that landmark contest, with Everlast logo sewn on each cuff, and a screened logo in white," reads the item lot description. "Each has written on the cuff logo in black marker, "Holyfield #1." Light but definite use shown, not surprising as the bout lasted just those three rounds. A remarkable piece of pugilistic history."

After Holyfield defeated Tyson in their first meeting in November 1996, the two held their highly-anticipated rematch at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The match, however, became remembered more for its shocking conclusion than its actual substance: In the third round, Tyson bit both of Holyfield's ears and was disqualified after his second bite ripped away Holyfield's flesh.

Despite the incident causing a rift between them that lasted many years, the two would later reconcile and had been rumored to contest another rematch in 2021. However, that never materialized after Tyson's camp allegedly turned down a $25 million proposal for the fight.