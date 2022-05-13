Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano had one of the most memorable boxing matches of 2021. Now, the rivals are ready to square off again. Charlo and Castano meet Saturday in a 12-round main event rematch to settle the score after last year's split draw left a sour taste. The main fight card is set for 9 p.m. ET from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. All four major world light middleweight belts will be on the line as Charlo (34-1-1, 18 KOs) holds the WBC, WBA and IBF versions, while Castano (17-0-2, 12 KOs) brings the WBO belt to the table.

Charlo vs. Castano 2 preview

It comes as no surprise that neither fighter was happy with the result of their first encounter in July of last year. Castano has maintained that he believed he won by at least two rounds, while Charlo has said he thought he had a four-round advantage. One thing the fighters agree on is that the 117-111 card that favored Charlo was way off base.

Moreover, although a split draw is always going to draw arguments on both sides, the prevailing sentiment among boxing observers is that Charlo was fortunate to escape without taking his second career defeat.

Charlo used his speed, ring generalship and precise counterpunching to score points, and he had a couple of big late rounds. However, the power-punching Castano was the consistent aggressor and appeared to land a higher volume of damaging blows. Both fighters looked to be in trouble at various junctures.

When the scorecards were announced, Charlo appeared visibly frustrated while Castano smiled and shrugged. An immediate rematch seemed to be a logical next step to both settle the rivalry and from a business standpoint because a second encounter was sure to draw serious public interest based on the action-filled first fight.

However, the rematch that was originally scheduled for March had to be delayed while Castano healed from a shoulder injury suffered in training. Now he's healthy and both fighters eagerly agreed to a new date. Both have insisted the rematch won't be left to the ringside judges.

How to make Charlo vs. Castano 2 picks

