Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman fight time: Live stream, watch online, Fox PPV price, date, record
All the info you need to watch the welterweight world title bout on Saturday night
Incredible welterweight boxing action returns this weekend as two of the best in the division will clash at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Former eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao will return to the ring, this time squaring off with maybe the most formidable foe that's stood across from him since his "Fight of the Century" with Floyd Mayweather in WBA titleholder Keith Thurman.
Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs), the secondary WBA champ, has shown a bit of a career resurgence as he's claimed two consecutive victories after his controversial loss to Jeff Horn in 2017. The 40-year-old is once again being considered among the elite in the welterweight division, and a win over Thurman would further cement his status as not only one of the all-time greatest, but the best to still be in action. Thurman, meanwhile, (29-0, 22 KOs) is consistently mentioned within pound-for-pound conversations, and taking down one of the more accomplished fighters of this generation would send a stern message to the rest of the stacked welterweight division.
Below is all the information you need to catch the Pacquiao vs. Thurman event, with the main card kicking off at 9 p.m. ET.
Preliminary card viewing information
Date: Saturday, July 20 | Time: 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT)
Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas
TV: Fox | Stream on FuboTV (start your free trial now)
Pacquiao vs. Thurman PPV viewing information
Date: Saturday, July 20 | Time: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)
Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas
TV: Fox PPV | Price: $74.99
Cable providers: Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Optimum, AT&T U-verse, Xfinity, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, Frontier, SuddenLink, Mediacom Xtream
Live stream: Foxsports.com
