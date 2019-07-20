Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman fight time: Live stream, watch online, Fox PPV price, date, record

Incredible welterweight boxing action returns this weekend as two of the best in the division will clash at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Former eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao will return to the ring, this time squaring off with maybe the most formidable foe that's stood across from him since his "Fight of the Century" with Floyd Mayweather in WBA titleholder Keith Thurman.

Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs), the secondary WBA champ, has shown a bit of a career resurgence as he's claimed two consecutive victories after his controversial loss to Jeff Horn in 2017. The 40-year-old is once again being considered among the elite in the welterweight division, and a win over Thurman would further cement his status as not only one of the all-time greatest, but the best to still be in action. Thurman, meanwhile, (29-0, 22 KOs) is consistently mentioned within pound-for-pound conversations, and taking down one of the more accomplished fighters of this generation would send a stern message to the rest of the stacked welterweight division.

Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week, including a complete preview of Pacquiao-Thurman at the 44:05 mark below.

