Mayweather vs. McGregor cost: How much money is the fight on Showtime PPV?

The pay-per-view is not cheap, but it's going to be worth every penny

The wait is over. Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is here. Now that the Aug. 26 fight date is here, all that you need to do now is figure out how you're going to order the bout and tune in live on Showtime PPV.

Prelims for the fight will begin at 6 p.m. ET live for free on Fox, but the main fight card will kick off at 9 p.m. ET from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way with live coverage, providing you with a tremendous second-screen experience throughout the fight.

But you also need to know how much the fight costs and that's why we're here today. Mayweather vs. McGregor can be purchased for $99.95 from a variety of outlets, including multiple methods through Showtime PPV. It can also be purchased through UFC TV, the PlayStation Store and Sling as well as your local cable or satellite provider.

Mayweather vs. McGregor viewing information

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26
Time: 9 p.m. ET (main card) | Prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET on Fox
Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

TV: Order Mayweather vs. McGregor on Showtime PPV
Stream it: Showtime PPV online | Showtime PPV app

Mayweather vs. McGregor fight card, odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Floyd Mayweather -400

Conor McGregor +300

Junior middleweight

Badou Jack -450

Nathan Cleverly +325

Light heavyweight

Gervonta Davis -3000

Francisco Fonseca +1100

Junior lightweight

Andrew Tabiti -280

Steve Cunningham +200

Cruiserweight

