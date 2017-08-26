Mayweather vs. McGregor cost: How much money is the fight on Showtime PPV?
The pay-per-view is not cheap, but it's going to be worth every penny
The wait is over. Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is here. Now that the Aug. 26 fight date is here, all that you need to do now is figure out how you're going to order the bout and tune in live on Showtime PPV.
Prelims for the fight will begin at 6 p.m. ET live for free on Fox, but the main fight card will kick off at 9 p.m. ET from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way with live coverage, providing you with a tremendous second-screen experience throughout the fight.
But you also need to know how much the fight costs and that's why we're here today. Mayweather vs. McGregor can be purchased for $99.95 from a variety of outlets, including multiple methods through Showtime PPV. It can also be purchased through UFC TV, the PlayStation Store and Sling as well as your local cable or satellite provider.
Mayweather vs. McGregor viewing information
Date: Saturday, Aug. 26
Time: 9 p.m. ET (main card) | Prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET on Fox
Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
TV: Order Mayweather vs. McGregor on Showtime PPV
Stream it: Showtime PPV online | Showtime PPV app
Mayweather vs. McGregor fight card, odds
|Weightclass
Floyd Mayweather -400
Conor McGregor +300
Junior middleweight
Badou Jack -450
Nathan Cleverly +325
Light heavyweight
Gervonta Davis -3000
Francisco Fonseca +1100
Junior lightweight
Andrew Tabiti -280
Steve Cunningham +200
Cruiserweight
